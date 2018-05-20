As an economically disadvantaged student in South Waco, Kelle De Souza wasn’t sure whether college was in her future. Even more so, she wasn’t sure whether she would finish high school, she said.
“There were a lot of money issues, not having enough,” she said. “My mom would struggle with not having enough to eat, paying bills or she just struggled. She once lost us to CPS. Talitha Koum really helped her with getting us back, me and my sister, and helping us just be stable and maintain that.”
Now De Souza, 18, will be the first person to graduate high school after going through the Talitha Koum Institute, a 15-year-old program designed to help at-risk South Waco children find stability in their families and schooling.
The program offers early childhood curriculum, mentoring programs and parent support classes.
De Souza will graduate June 2 from University High School and recently earned a $20,000 Dell Scholarship to help cover expenses when she heads to Dallas Baptist University in the fall, plus a few stipends to help pay for books and a laptop, she said.
“It’s an honor because I feel like I was kind of Talitha Koum’s trial run, and it was successful,” De Souza said. “I feel like they can do amazing things with kids, especially since time has gone by and they’ve improved on things even more.”
De Souza joined Talitha Koum at a young age in the early childhood curriculum program, she said. There, De Souza found a place where she could play with other children in similar circumstances and where she would always have someone to talk to, she said.
“I remember playing with the other kids on a playground, mixing food dye into food and just going different places,” she said. “And we had this center, where we would learn about God, an upstairs room with play sets with different stories about the Bible.”
She then went on to first grade. By fourth grade, her Talitha Koum mentor Sonya Cooper came into her life, just in time for several major transitions.
“Through Talitha Koum, I was able to be more stable in school,” De Souza said. “I also received mentors with the mentor program, and they’ve extremely changed my life. I’m living with my mentor right now, so it’s incredible. Talitha Koum has stayed in my life. They would even check up on me at Christmas even after I was gone from Talitha Koum.”
Cooper came into De Souza’s life shortly after De Souza’s mother married her stepfather and De Souza turned 9, Cooper said. Since then, she has seen De Souza’s fortitude propel her through many obstacles.
“You only mentor one child,” Cooper said. “That’s the specific nature of that (Talitha Koum) program, that the mentor is your mentor and wholly devoted. When they started the program, they originally said you were going to be with the child from kindergarten to a freshman in high school.
With Kelle and a couple of others, needless to say, you get to be a freshman in high school and by that point, none of the mentors are like, ‘OK, I’ve done my job. See you.’ You’ve invested so much time into the child and you care about the child, it really is a lifelong mentorship program.”
Like any teenager, De Souza had her rebellious stage and had to figure out who she is, Cooper said. Cooper often watched closely as De Souza become wise beyond her years and pushed to become more than her circumstances, she said. De Souza just didn’t know if it was financially possible, Cooper said.
“When you look around and all of your friends are getting pregnant, out of school or ending up on drugs or in jail, it kind of sends the message, ‘Hey, this is the best you can do,’” Cooper said. “But that stubbornness and sense of rebellion benefited her. She shunned that early on and said, ‘I’m going to be something better than this. I’m going to do something better than this. That was a driving force in her life, it wasn’t us at all.”
De Souza enrolled in Advanced Placement courses to earn college credit. She joined the orchestra and the high school’s AVID, or Advancement Via Individual Determination, class, a college readiness program designed to increase learning and performance. De Souza is a perfectionist, and no one is going to be harder on her than herself, Cooper said.
But Cooper’s support for De Souza beyond freshman year became even more critical when De Souza’s stepfather died unexpectedly just as she started high school, Cooper said. The stability that had returned to De Souza’s home for a few years started to crack, Cooper said.
“Needless to say, she got to be a freshman in high school and there is no way you walk away from that,” Cooper said. “She will be 32 and having a child, and I will be there at the hospital with her. It’s a long-term adoption of a family member, essentially.”
On top of navigating high school, passing tests and keeping up with homework, she and her sister and her mother were struggling to cope. They were again trying to figure out how they were going to get by.
Eventually, before she turned 18, her home was no longer the best place for her and she moved in with Cooper, Cooper said.
“There was a moment when I thought graduation wasn’t in my future,” De Souza said. “I knew that in order to be successful, I needed to graduate and go to college, but my mom got pregnant with me really young, as she started college, and dropped out. … It gets hard sometimes if you have other things going on outside of school, like with attendance, grades and focusing. It’s hard, but I want that for myself.”
The mentors and teachers who went out on a limb for De Souza helped her through the grief and reminded her she could do it, she said.
“She’s really fought to process that in a healthy way,” Cooper said.
Her AVID teacher, Salisa Harrell, has known De Souza for three and a half years. Harrell has seen De Souza go from having no motivation and simply floating through her work, to all of sudden everything becoming important for her to do, Harrell said.
“There were days when we just didn’t know,” Harrell said. “She would be so not Kelle, and she would be somebody else. We needed to have Kelle here every day, doing her work.”
On the days De Souza didn’t want to be in class, Harrell would pull her aside and remind her she could do it. To see De Souza graduate in a couple weeks, Harrell knows the light is at the end of the tunnel and she believes her student will go on to achieve her dreams, she said.
De Souza will head to Dallas Baptist University in the fall with hopes of becoming a high school teacher who can give the same kind of mentoring and encouragement to students facing similar situations, she said.
“I’m excited, but I’m nervous at the same time because I feel like it’s easy to mess it up,” De Souza said. “I feel like some people have put a lot into me and I don’t want to disappoint anyone. I hope I don’t.”
With her future in front of her, the biggest lesson she can take with her is to give back to the students who come after her, just like her mentors and teachers did, De Souza said.
“The women and men working at Talitha Koum didn’t have a reason,” De Souza said. “They just did it out of the kindness of their hearts. They wanted to help. Then people like my mentors, literally, they’re just signing up. They’re not getting paid. They’re just putting in dedication, and that can really change someone’s life. It changed mine.”