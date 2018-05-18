When Kaira Jackson started at Waco High School three years ago, she did not expect to be the first graduate of Waco Independent School District’s Accelerate early degree program, which gives students the chance to earn college course credits and complete their high school diploma simultaneously.
And Jackson did not expect to graduate high school her junior year either, she said. She just knew she wanted to graduate as soon as possible. She just was not sure how to get there.
When Scott McClanahan, the interim executive director of secondary curriculum, told her about the Accelerate program at the end of her freshman year, Jackson saw it as a chance to make her dream come true, she said.
“I’ve always wanted to graduate early,” Jackson said. “I’m ready to get on to what I want to do.”
Jackson graduated Tuesday from McLennan Community College with an associate’s degree in general arts, and she will graduate June 2 from Waco High, a year early, as an officially recognized senior, she said. Jackson wants to study theater production and get a doctorate in theology to teach church history.
“I have a huge passion for history and I truly believe the church is the source of all history because all other events come out of what starts in religious settings,” Jackson said. “The passion comes from my father. He has his masters in theology, and he and my mom, we grew up with them on the mission field.”
But Jackson is the second youngest in a group of six children. After she was born, her parents scaled back on the amount of traveling they did, so she relied on the stories she heard, her father’s textbooks and documentaries about religious leaders to propel her dream forward, she said.
Still, she had not given much thought to an early graduation until she heard about Accelerate, she said. She knew Waco High offered various dual credit courses, and when she realized the courses could get her to a college degree before she finished high school, she went all in, Jackson said.
Jackson’s efforts have helped her become an example to others who are either on the fence about the program or who are right in the middle of it, McClanahan said.
McClanahan watched Jackson walk across MCC’s graduation stage Tuesday. He said he was impressed with the tenacity she has shown the past couple of years to take courses during winter breaks and summer and balance a full course load, extracurricular activities and a part-time job.
“Considering Kaira participated in tennis, has been in musicals, she’s in the orchestra and she is currently working (one or two) part-time jobs, one of the big kind of hesitancies students have about participating in the Accelerate program is they think that will prevent them from participating in other high school activities,” McClanahan said. “It’s an example that if you put your mind to something and you want to participate, you can make it happen.”
The program also became Jackson’s outlet, she said. When she was struggling to balance some of high school’s social issues and pressures, she chose to pour herself into her work and be as productive as she could, she said.
Nicole Jackson said seeing her daughter accomplish such a feat makes her proud, considering the sacrifices she knows Kaira has made, she said. Kaira Jackson even opted not to go on family vacations the past couple of years, so she could finish her school work instead, her mother said.
“She loves vacations, so for her it was a big sacrifice,” Nicole Jackson said. “She’s always been a very focused child, from the time she was very small. Anything she has ever set her mind to doing, she’s always done it. There’s just an internal drive she has within herself that maybe God gave her to be able to do these things.”
Starting in the fall, Kaira Jackson will attend the Texas Bible Institute for a year before she heads off to attend college in Dublin, Ireland, and travel around Europe, she said. Eventually, she hopes to combine both theater production and church history to “create a better environment in the movie world” and address religious faults and falsehoods by telling stories about God, she said.
“My parents strongly believe in us finding our own paths and whatever we have a passion for,” Kaira Jackson said. “I believe God puts stuff in our hearts that allows us to choose what we want to do and how we want to do it.”