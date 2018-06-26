Work to keep schools as safe as possible will require constant work and coordination among officials at many levels of government and in the schools, Waco Independent School District Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said during a roundtable with dozens of community leaders Tuesday.
“To be quite honest with you, safety is something that never stops for any of us,” Nelson said. “Really the message we wanted to send is not so much that we are going to arrive at some kind of conclusion, but that we are always being proactive in this area. In this community, we are fortunate in that we have not seen it like they have in Santa Fe and Parkland, Florida, and we want to keep it that way.”
Nelson participated in a discussion Gov. Greg Abbott organized in the wake of the school shooting in Santa Fe last month that killed 10. Since that meeting, Abbott has produced a plan for bolstering school safety in the state, and Waco ISD has hosted two town hall meetings to address school safety concerns.
“Every school district in this community is trying to do everything we can to keep our kids safe,” Nelson said during the roundtable he led Tuesday. “It is a No. 1 priority, and the fact that there have been school shootings across this country is all the more reason why we should come together and make sure we are proactive and have a plan.”
Roundtable attendees included mental health professionals from the Family Health Center and Providence DePaul Center; Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver; City Manager Wiley Stem III; State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson; representatives for State Sen. Brian Birdwell and State Rep. Kyle Kacal; three Waco ISD trustees; superintendents from China Spring ISD, Lorena ISD and Axtell ISD; Robinson ISD’s school safety coordinator; Prosper Waco Executive Director Matthew Polk; safety officials from Baylor University and McLennan Community College; as well as emergency officials from the city of Waco and McLennan County.
The Tribune-Herald was allowed to attend the roundtable for 30 minutes. The remainder of the discussion was held in closed session.
Not if, but when
“It’s not a matter of if, but when something like this occurs,” Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said. “I want the community to know that we’re being proactive. We’re bringing all of our brightest minds in the city of Waco together, people with over 100 years’ experience collectively, to come together and formulate a plan to address an emergency situation in the city of Waco.”
As crisis response team leader for Education Service Center Region 12, Jenipher Janek said she has witnessed firsthand the impact a crisis can have on a school community.
“We have experience, unfortunately, in crisis response, a great deal of crisis response around the region predominantly around student or educator loss,” Janek said.
Janek said she hopes the roundtable will contribute to local entities staying on the same page.
Nelson pointed to interim Waco ISD Police Chief David Williams as an example of why coordination among agencies is so important.
“I don’t want to be too dramatic, but if shots were fired at University High School … I have a chief of police who is sometimes in plain clothes,” Nelson said. “He will be in the building, gun drawn, looking for a bad guy, and I need all the other cops who show up to know him. It’s unfortunate, but that’s the level of thinking that keeps me up at night. … I just need to make sure we don’t create another tragedy here that could have been prevented with just a little bit more communication.”
Lines of communication
Anderson echoed Nelson’s concerns about effective communication.
“Historically, where they have had these crisis scenarios, there’s been a failure of government at every level — federal, state, local, (police department),” Anderson said. “And so it’s super important that through awareness, which generates communication, we will help prevent those types of issues from happening in our community.”
Nelson said Waco ISD has 16 police officers patrolling campuses every day. The district is not pursuing school marshals, as Axtell ISD is, but focusing on surveillance systems, controlling school entrances and adding school counselors.
He said school districts will need money from the state to ensure Abbott’s school safety plan will not be another “unfunded mandate.”
“There’s also a legislative side to this, in funding,” Nelson said. “As you know, we have people advocating for us at the local, state and federal level. We want to emphasize how important safety is. And as they have conversations about mandates, that we have to add more counselors, to add more officers, we applaud all these ideas that you’re hearing from the governor, but we also are underfunded as public schools. So we just don’t need any more unfunded mandates.”