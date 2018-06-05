More than two years after a vehicle struck an on-duty Midway school crossing guard on Panther Way near Hewitt Drive, the city of Hewitt is planning new safety improvements at the busy intersection.
The city plans to create new turn lanes on Panther Way on both sides of Hewitt Drive by July 27, several weeks before school starts, Hewitt City Engineer Miles Whitney said. State transportation officials also plan to modify traffic lights for the reconfigured lanes.
“It’s not a very large project, it’s just got a very tight time frame to get it done,” Whitney said.
School and city officials have voiced concern about pedestrian and motorist safety at the intersection, which is two blocks from Midway Middle School and less than a mile from Hewitt Elementary School.
The Hewitt City Council on Monday awarded a $65,923 contract to the low bidder, Waco Paving, Inc., to restripe the intersection according to the plan.
Currently, eastbound Panther Way traffic approaching Hewitt Drive has two lanes, but no protected left turn onto northbound Hewitt Drive, toward the middle school. The plan carves out three eastbound lanes: A right-turn lane, a straight-through middle lane and a left-turn lane with turns protected by the traffic signal.
The lane pattern changes were recommended by the Texas Department of Transportation, Whitney said.
“They said this would help improve the morning traffic flows during the school year,” he said. “(For) the people trying to turn left, there’s not a designated light for them at this time. So they have to wait for all these people going west, wait on them to get out of the way. When they do that, they start stacking up.”
Westbound Panther Way motorists approaching Hewitt Drive from the middle school side will have a dedicated left-turn lane and another lane for traffic going straight or turning right.
Drivers over the next two to three weeks will see signs announcing the changes.
Midway ISD new staff orientation begins Aug. 6, and the first day of school is Aug. 21, according to the district’s website.
The city applied for a grant in May 2017 with the Texas Department of Transportation for about $500,000 in hopes of improving the area. The grant application had the vocal support of Midway Independent School District, Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization, local interest group Mothers of Midway, and state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco.
The city did not receive the grant, but it can reapply if more funding becomes available in the future, said Katie Allgood, managing director of administration.
Conversations on the intersection ramped up after an incident in October 2015.
An SUV turning left from Panther Way to Hewitt Drive struck Midway crossing guard Debra Richter, who was leading a child to safety.
The student wasn’t injured, but the SUV knocked Richter to the ground, dragged her, and came to a stop with its right front tire on top of her left leg.