A group of local high school science enthusiasts are on their way to compete on an international level for the first time at next week's For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Championship in Houston, where they will join 1,400 teams from more than 60 countries.
After winning in smaller local FIRST competitions, then ranking among the top teams at state and regional competitions earlier this year, more than 20 Reicher Catholic High School students will compete at the FIRST Championship April 18-21.
The competition is the highest level the Reicher Robotics team has reached since it started a few years ago and comes about six months after the city of Waco lost the ability to host two nationally-recognized student robotics competitions because of a lack of sponsorship.
Waco lost the Heart of Texas Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology, or BEST, Robotics competition and the FIRST Robotics competition in the fall.
But 23 Reicher Catholic High School students chose not to let the loss hold them back from achieving in a way they never have before.
“I don’t think it will hit until we get there," said junior Colleen Goggin, a Reicher Robotics team member. "It’s going to be super big and it’s kind of hard to imagine. We’re among the top best robots in the world and we’re competing with them at this level. This is our rookie year, and we never would have imagined going all the way to the world championship our first year.”
The team’s competitive journey started with three victories in November and December at local FIRST Tech Challenge competitions, according to a press release from the school. Reicher Robotics then won the North Texas regional in February, qualifying the team for the South Super-Regional Championship during spring break in Georgia, where it competed against 72 teams from 13 states.
Its top-10 finish there landed the team a spot in next week's competition, the press release states.
“I’m shocked and surprised at how well they’ve done. They’ve put in a lot of work and they’re very dedicated,” said Brian Atteberry, one of the team’s coaches and Reicher’s technology director. “It means a lot to me that they’ve managed to pull it all together with different parts here and a lot of people working on it. I’m very proud of these guys. Most of these guys started three years ago and had never even used a tool before.”
Atteberry said students logged more than 200 hours on their robots before Christmas, and he has lost count since then.
And no robot was exactly the same for each competition, he said.
Did you know @ReicherCHS has a robotics team going to this year’s @FIRST Championship?— Shelly Conlon (@ShellyWacoTrib) April 11, 2018
The competition is next week, so here’s a quick look at the team’s robot. pic.twitter.com/jnXdPLxBtR
The team is using sponsorships to help pay for costs associated with the competition. It is divided into two groups with one focused on community outreach and team spirit and the other focused on the science behind the robot.
The coming competition has been a chance for Reicher as a school to show off its science, technology, engineering and math offerings on a larger scale, students said.
Throughout the year, Reicher school officials have been focused on completing a $500,000 upgrade to science classrooms, turning them into state-of-the-art STEM labs and adding other amenities throughout the campus to expand on quality instruction and increase enrollment.
“It’s a big opportunity for Reicher because in the past couple years, our program has grown from nothing to now people who see us as a really good engineering and technology school,” Goggin said. “We have AP computer science and a lot of different technology-based courses now because of our program.”
But for seniors John Paul Bustamante and Timothy Hill, next week’s competition is a chance to leave a legacy for students who come behind them, they said.
“The most exciting part for me is being able to do it with (John Paul)," Hill said. “We’ve been competing in robotics since sophomore year here locally, and it’s awesome. We really became dedicated to it sophomore year, dedicated to the point where during competition day we don’t sleep. We stay up until 3 a.m. We get about 30 minutes of sleep, get breakfast and we’re competing at 5 a.m. We love it.”
Both want to be mechanical engineers after they graduate May 19, and Bustamante eventually wants to return to Reicher to help other students find their passion for robotics, he said.
“I feel like I’m leaving something here,” he said. “I like that we’ve been able to make our mark here and build up something more known than just outside of Reicher.”