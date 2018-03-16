Waco Independent School District could get an extra $3.5 million in state money if a proposal to build an in-district charter system with Prosper Waco goes through.
The district and the local nonprofit will submit an application by April 30 to the Texas Education Agency for the partnership, an effort to save five underperforming schools from closure if they fail to meet state standards again this year.
“The finance part of the application has required some of the most meticulous attention to detail … The funding of this entire program is very tedious,” Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said. “There is a template we’re having to work through and it does, if approved, culminate and give us more money, but boy, it sure is hard trying to complete that as you’re trying to fill out a charter application.”
The partnership, part of broader transformation plan, is an option under a bill passed last summer for districts to save schools that have failed to meet standards for four or more years from state intervention.
Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School, J.H. Hines Elementary School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School failed to meet state academic standards at least five years in a row, passing the threshold for the state to consider closing them.
Under the proposal, Prosper Waco would have full autonomy over the campuses, including operating a second school board to decide the budget for each campus. Nonprofit officials have said some operational duties would be contracted back to the district, and Prosper Waco would focus on individualized student support through social service resources.
The district’s state allotment of $5,541 per student would go up by 17.7 percent, to a charter school rate of $6,522 per student, Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Davis said.
The district would also get a charter school facilities allotment, and the total in new state money would be $3.5 million, district spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
The five schools serve about 2,400 students, and the partnership would include a sixth campus, South Waco Elementary, as part of the district’s larger plan to realign grade levels. The new rate is close to the average allotment given to charter schools for the 2017-18 year, TEA spokeswoman DeEtta Culbertson said Friday.
If the partnership is approved, G.W. Carver would get $605,966 more in state money, Indian Spring would get $663,115, Alta Vista would get $577,160, Brook Avenue would get $438,717, J.H. Hines would get $614,983 and South Waco would get $640,231.
The increase is an incentive for districts applying for benefits under the new law, according to the TEA. It is unclear exactly how the additional state funding from the partnership will be used, DeBeer said.
“The legislation and the rules make it clear that one of the goals of Senate Bill 1882 is to empower campuses and give them an additional degree of autonomy,” he said. “A number of those decisions are decisions that will be made by the campus, certainly by consultation with the operating partner. If you were to talk to those campuses today, they would have some preliminary ideas, but it would be premature to say here’s how the expenditure side of the budget would change before the partnership is even in place. The revenue picture is the first step toward answering how it the expenditure side will change.”
State testing to determine accountability ratings wraps up in May, and the district may not know until June whether the partnership is approved. If the partnership goes through, changes would not start until the following school year, officials have said.
10-year trends
The school board got a presentation on the charter partnership funding picture during its meeting Thursday, and Davis also gave an update on budget trends.
In the past 10 years, the district’s general fund has gone from about $107 million to $145 million, Davis said.
“We think this is important because over the next 10 years, we will not be able to continue at this rate. I applaud what’s happened over the last 10 years, but we do not expect an increase in revenue,” Nelson said. “If there is not going to be an increase in revenue, then there should not be an increase in expenditures.”
The district adopted a deficit budget last school year, with almost $4 million more in expenditures than revenue. In the last 10 years, expenditures have exceeded revenue three times, in 2010-11, 2012-13 and this year, according to Davis’ presentation.
In 2011, the state cut $5.4 billion of public education funding. Waco ISD lost about $6.8 million across two years, leading to the closure of nine neighborhood schools.
“What happened between 2011-2012 and 2013, is because we didn’t know enough in advance that we were losing state revenue. So we lagged a year in cutting staff and cutting expenditures,” Davis said.
Nelson said with about a year to go before the next legislative session, it is important to start planning ahead now.
“I would anticipate because of the forecast on property tax, the rainy day fund, the list goes on and on — and you (Davis) mentioned it in your presentation just a minute ago — we could get a surprise from the state of Texas that is less funding,” Nelson said. “Districts will panic, but I think we should have that conversation a year ahead of time and be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and plan accordingly.”
Also during the update on the struggling campuses, trustees approved a contract with Empower Schools, a Boston, Massachusetts, based nonprofit the TEA appointed in February to advise the district on building the partnership.
Empower Schools will get $200,000 out of a $450,000 transformation planning grant Waco ISD from the TEA in December, according to the contract.
Volunteer participation
Nelson also said volunteer participation continues to climb. So far this school year, 2,094 people have registered to be regular volunteers in schools, Nelson said. That is up from 500 at the end of last school year and up 400 in the last 90 days, he said. The district initially reported a boost of volunteers in November, after residents suggested a lack of community engagement might be a reason the five schools were struggling.
“We continue to see community members stepping up to support our schools in an unprecedented way,” Nelson said. “Last month, the YMCA of Central Texas and the Waco Rotary Club distributed books to second graders at four of our elementary schools rated improvement required. These books are special to us because they’re personalized to each student with his or her name and a main character with the same ethnicity of each student — such an innovative idea and completely funded by the Waco Rotary Club and the YMCA of Central Texas.”