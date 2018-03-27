As Prosper Waco gears for a potential partnership that would have it operating five Waco ISD schools that have struggled to meet state standards, the nonprofit gave a district-by-district look Tuesday at performance measure at McLennan County’s 20 school districts.
“It’s a chance for us to say, ‘What are other school districts doing? What programs, what things, or best practices can we take and tweak to fit other districts that kind of have the same make-up?’ ” Prosper Waco spokeswoman Christina Helmick said.
The group’s first “Data and Donuts” seminar Tuesday offered a look at kindergarten school readiness, third-grade reading levels and college and career success at schools across the county, and officials delved into factors that could be contributing to trends in their data.
“You really don’t know you have a problem until you see the data. That knowledge, maybe it’s anecdotal, but a lot of times the numbers don’t lie,” said Brittany Fitz-Chapman, Prosper Waco’s data and research director. “Laying it out can bring awareness to the topic and can help spur and encourage those wrap-around community support services to really enclose around these families and these campuses to really drive change from a community standpoint.”
“Wrap-around” social services coordinated by Prosper Waco are central to the group’s plan for the proposed partnership with Waco Independent School District that would safeguard five school from potential closure by the state.
School readiness
Countywide, 58 percent of students were rated kindergarten ready, according to 2016-17 Texas Education Agency data. Students who attended a prekindergarten programs were 10 percent more likely to rate as kindergarten ready, across subpopulations, Fitz-Chapman said.
“We dug a little deeper into the Waco ISD data, and we see across racial groups and across demographics, whether they’re economically disadvantaged or economic data, our children are still scoring higher,” Fitz-Chapman said. “Pre-K education might be that equalizer that we’re looking for to get our children entering kindergarten ready to learn.”
Third-grade reading
Almost 90 percent of students who do not graduate high school struggled with reading, she said.
Whether a student can read at a third-grade level by the time they are in third-grade is one of the key indicators for whether the student will go on to graduate high school. It is also a key factor in predicting future prison populations, she said.
In McLennan County, 79 percent of third-graders were reading at or near a third-grade level, according to state data from the 2016-2017 school year. Waco ISD fell to the bottom of the list with 56 percent, while Crawford ISD ranked at the top with 97 percent.
“We we see a span that wide, we start taking a look,” Fitz-Chapman said. “Are there any contributing factors that maybe we need to take a look at?”
For the most part, districts with a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students had lower test scores, she said.
But three districts with a student population that is more than 60 percent economically disadvantaged passed state reading tests by more than 80 percent last year: Axtell ISD, Mart ISD and La Vega ISD, she said.
“What that means as a community is using this information and this data, we really need to talk to Axtell, and Mart and La Vega ISD. What are they doing? Do they have any special tactics they’re using? Any special techniques?” she said. “We need to talk to them and make sure we’re engaging them in our conversations.”
Data from Waco’s Indian Spring Middle School, one of the district’s five underperforming schools, has shown measurable improvements from a volunteer-supported tutoring program.
Students who had 40 to 50 tutoring sessions improved by an average of 10 percentage points on state reading tests, with similar results are found with math, Helmick said.
“The data backs up what our community is doing, and this is a great way to say our community looked at the data and said mentoring really matters,” Helmick said. “Let’s make a push, especially around STAAR time, and say, ‘Let’s gain as many mentors and tutors as we can and go to those schools and work with these children, specifically on reading and math.’ ”
Post-secondary data
In 2016, more than 70 percent of those McLennan County students who are not economically disadvantaged enrolled in higher education, but less than 60 percent of the economically disadvantaged went on to higher learning, state data shows.
Only 12 percent of economically disadvantaged McLennan County students complete college.
“As a community, we need to be looking at this,” Fitz-Chapman said. “We know we’re graduating kids. We have 63 percent of our kids who are going to college, so what can we do to provide those wrap-around supports to get our students through college?”
Prosper Waco and Waco ISD will be submitting their partnership application to the TEA by April 30. District officials may not find out if the partnership is approved until June, after state testing ends. State testing results come out in August, and if the schools meet state academic standards this year, the partnership will not be necessary, school officials have said.