Brook Avenue Elementary School fourth-grader Avion Anderson’s teachers, aides and Waco High School cheerleaders rallied behind him and his peers Monday afternoon with a pep rally.
They showed off their dance moves and celebrated with balloons and glow sticks to get students excited, and younger children lined Brook Avenue hallways, chanting for Avion and his fellow fourth- and fifth-graders.
“They were cheering, ‘Rock the STAAR. Rock the STAAR,’ and they had signs and flags,” Avion said. “I was over there dancing my way through the crowd and I felt like a superstar.”
By Tuesday morning, the moment had dissipated. Avion ate a hearty breakfast of eggs, biscuits with jelly and — his favorite — bacon, he said. As his mom drove him to school, they said a prayer in hopes of him passing the writing portion of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, which Avion said is one of the more difficult parts of the standardized test.
The state-given prompt was to write about something he put hard work into, Avion said Tuesday evening. His chosen topic is a sign of the pressure he and other Waco Independent School District students are up against this year.
“I wrote about last year’s STAAR test, my math test,” Avion said. “We’ve been preparing to the STAAR test all year long, kind of. We got new notebooks about two weeks ago, and every single subject got them. And last week, we just did games based on what the STAAR test would have on it.”
Waco ISD has five underperforming schools, including Brook Avenue, that have failed to meet state standards for four or more consecutive years, the legal threshold for possible closure by the state. Yet, as STAAR testing week kicked off throughout the district Tuesday, parents and volunteers tried to remind children they are indeed superstars and the weight of the district is not entirely on their shoulders.
Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said Tuesday morning that the district has made progress since the Texas Education Agency sent a warning letter in August about potential closures.
“It’s important to note the pressure is fierce. It’s every day. It’s the Texas Education Agency. It’s the local media. It’s reports that come from all over the state. It’s social media. It doesn’t stop,” Nelson said. “But that’s why we talk so much about creating a culture, a culture that’s built for the chaos and really can withstand all the noise and all the disruptions and still produce a product that is clearly above what the state’s asking for.”
If the schools do not meet state academic standards this year, they could fall under a plan expected to be submitted to the TEA this month that proposes transforming the schools as part of an in-district charter partnership with local nonprofit Prosper Waco.
If the state approves the plan, the schools would get about a two-year reprieve to remain open. In addition to Brook Avenue, Alta Vista Elementary School, J.H. Hines Elementary School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School are at the state's accountability threshold.
The five schools threatened with closure serve a total of 2,400 students. More than 80 percent of the students are economically disadvantaged.
Nelson has hosted multiple town hall meetings to seek community input on how to stave off potential closures. In his first year at Waco ISD, he has also worked closely with principals and staff to make sure the district’s literacy challenges are faced head on.
The district’s most noticeable progress is how officials have engaged the community, Nelson said. Since a call to action given during the town hall meetings in October, Waco ISD has seen an outpouring of volunteers and support from local organizations and nonprofits. Compared to about 1,500 volunteers last school year, there have been about 2,200 this year, Waco ISD spokesperson Kyle DeBeer said.
And one of the most prolific examples was created by Waco’s NAACP chapter, Nelson said. The group recently wrapped up Lean on Me Mondays, a seven-week program dedicated to tutoring as many students from the underperforming schools as possible leading up to STAAR season.
In the end, Lean on Me Mondays served at least 100 students from at least 16 schools, and about half attended tutoring sessions three to four times, NAACP President Peaches Henry said Monday night.
“What I saw happening especially toward the last times we were with the students, I didn’t notice a lot of anxiety or I didn’t notice a lot of hyper sensitivity about STAAR testing and that may be because we wanted to invite them into a learning environment where they were feeling efficient and didn’t have that fear,” said Liz Ligawa, an NAACP member and organizer of the program. “That’s a result of the bridges the adults were making. I really do believe what happened over the course of these seven weeks and preparation is adults were coming together in several ways to build bridges for their successes.”
Students went from struggling to learn to taking on more work than organizers had planned for, Ligawa said.
Whether the support is enough to push the underperforming campuses over the edge is still to be determined, Nelson said. Either way, he is looking at the district’s battle against state intervention as a David versus Goliath situation, Nelson said.
“I’m confident we’re headed in the right direction. I’m confident there’s going to be documentable improvement of our schools. I’m not in a position to clearly speak about the accountability system, because it’s not clear. You don’t know cutoff scores. I can’t even clearly predict where kids will fall on the pendulum of ever-changing accountability standards,” Nelson said. “But what I am confident about is we’ve been monitoring every kid and every teacher every day, and that is a level of detailed leadership that will be the framework for future work.
“We’ll only go deeper and we’ll only get to know our kids better. We’ll only get more community support. We’ll only identify more technology to help us. The bottom line is we believe our kids can be successful and we believe it to our core, down in our bones.”
Back at Brook Avenue, Avion said he knew his school’s future was in the balance as he took his test. He has heard about the possibility of closures in the hallways, and he knows his mother, Christy Perkins Watson, has taken an active role in fighting to prevent it, he said.
Watson has spent the last two years trying to be as involved as she can, she said. She has offered suggestions for school mentors reinforcing math skills and has helped plan a school garden, expected to be open sometime in May. She also attends a monthly meeting focused on getting more parents engaged with the campus, Watson said.
“(Potential closure) is worrisome, and I want my children to know the reality of the situation,” Watson said. “But I also want them to know the weight of the world is not on their shoulders, you know? They’ve got plenty of time for that as long as thy're confident in what they’re doing and striving to do their best.”
Avion used all four hours he was given to finish Tuesday’s test, and he felt relieved and proud of what he had done when he returned home from school that afternoon. But state testing is far from over, and Waco ISD students will take several other rounds of exams between now and May 10, he said.
Reading and math are up next for Avion. With the help he got this year, he is certain he will do well, he said as he gave some advice to fellow students.
“Never give up and keep on trying,” Avion said. “I feel kind of the same (about math) this year, but I know I’ve learned more stuff and I’ve grown more, so I know more. I’m pretty confident.”