A local nonprofit is working to fill the bellies of hungry children this summer, but officials are seeking help as the need for the service continues to outpace supply.
More than 28,300 children in McLennan County are food insecure, meaning they lack reliable access to nutritious food, according to statistics from the Texas Education Agency.
“I’d love to say we’re feeding 28,300 kids, but I’m also realistic about what happens,” said Clifford Reece, co-founder of Pack of Hope and director of Waco ISD child nutrition services. “The sad part of it is, unfortunately, every year those numbers we get from the (Texas Education Agency), those that are at or below the poverty line are increasing.”
During the school year the nonprofit packs 1,200 bags of food weekly to send home with children in need across 18 school districts. In the summer, operations slow down to fewer than 300 bags a week.
“The key factor for us is the more funds we can raise the more children we can feed,” Reece said.
At 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, a group of dedicated volunteers met at an old warehouse on 19th street to pack goodies for 270 children. Each bag is packed with 17 to 19 individually wrapped items — cold cereal, juice boxes, fruit cups, tuna cups, granola bars, fresh apples and oranges. The Wednesday morning ritual started in 2011 when the group began.
“Cliff and I started Pack of Hope on a napkin 9 years ago,” said Jane Bounds, co-founder of Pack of Hope.
Reece and Bounds formed the group over a cup of coffee at a local Starbucks after discussing the dire situation of child hunger in McLennan County.
When the group first started in 2011, it was able to feed 112 students from seven school districts. The group’s production has grown tenfold since then, but it still struggles to make a dent in the area’s growing need.
“There’s no question about it – I’d love to put out additional food bags, but financially in the past we just couldn’t provide any more,” Reece said.
Reece said he wants to raise awareness of the hungry children in Waco’s backyard.
“Our biggest struggle is awareness,” he said. “When people become aware then people start asking questions, you can explain to them and then they open their hearts, they say, ‘I didn’t realize the number was that high, or I didn’t realize that there are 66 hours a child could go hungry over a weekend, I was never exposed to that as a child,’ once you’re aware it’s like ‘Wow, what can I do?’ ”
Lasting image
Over his decades-long career at Waco ISD, Reece has seen many heart-wrenching moments, but one particular image sticks out in his mind.
“There was an athlete; he was actually a high school student, who was actually seen dipping into a Dumpster trying to find something to eat,” he said. “This was just last year. That’s how he was identified as one of the individuals who received food – he was actively trying to find something to eat over the weekend. These are the kinds of things people don’t realize, they’re not exposed to it, they don’t see it, and they don’t know it’s happening. It just tears you apart. That’s the one that always hits me.”
For many children, school is their only stable source of food, he said. Over the weekend, some children wait many long hours for their next meal.
“If you visit a campus on Monday morning ... if you watch some of these children they are literally running into the food line for breakfast and then they go through the line and come back around looking for extra food – immediately you know that the last nutritious meal they had was Friday at lunch,” he said. “Those just eat at you big time when you see things like that. When you actually see things like that it’s a whole different animal.”
Bounds said she has received thank-you notes written in crayon from Pack of Hope recipients.
“We’ve had a couple 11-year-olds in different school districts on their birthdays ask for no presents but instead ask for food from the Pack of Hope – these are just heart tugs,” she said. “We heard of an athlete in one of our school districts that lived on potato chips all weekend.”
Every single dime the group accepts goes toward feeding the children, Bounds and Reece said.
The organization operates thanks to charitable donations and volunteer hours, they said.
Rebecca Crespo, director of the South Waco Community Center, said she sees the need firsthand.
“We see kids come in when they don’t have a parent or adult, they’re just coming in with big brother or sister who is maybe 12 or 13,” she said. “The 3-year-old comes in being watched by their older sibling, when they don’t have an adult, because not everyone can afford daycare and it tends to fall on the older sibling. It’s a lot for a 13- or 14-year-old to have to take on that responsibility.”
The Pack of Hope bags provide the children with a little extra food, she said.
“That’s what they’re here for and designed for just to make sure the kids have the food & nourishment for the weekend,” she said.
Reece and Bounds hope that more people will become aware of the hunger problem and get involved.
“We are most in need of food and financial donations, either one are of benefit to us,” Reece said.
The group has a wish list of food items available online at packofhope.org/donate. Donations are also accepted through the same website.
Both Bounds and Reece long for a day when there are no more hungry children, but until then they said they will keep on packing.
“(Pack of Hope) is kind of a passion, that one’s fun because it’s just a personal passion,” Reece said. “Things that you have a lot of passion towards don’t really seem like work.”