A small fire damaged one of eight portables late Tuesday night at Kendrick Elementary School, Waco ISD spokesperson Kyle DeBeer said.
Classes continued as normal Wednesday and the incident did not interrupt any plans for students taking state tests at the campus this week, DeBeer said.
Waco firefighters received a call a little after 10:15 p.m. when someone reported seeing smoke coming from the campus, DeBeer said. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the ceiling of an art classroom behind the main school building, he said.
The fire was contained to the single building, and none of the other portables sustained damage. No injuries were reported and the art teacher using the portable will be moved into the library temporarily, DeBeer said.
“We would like to thank the Waco Fire Department for their great work,” DeBeer said in a press release. “Thanks to the firefighters who quickly contained and extinguished this fire, our students and educators at Kendrick Elementary won’t miss a beat.”