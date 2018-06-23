About two dozen tiny library book shares have popped up around Waco in the past few years, and library owners say the little projects offer more than free books. They can also bring owners closer to their neighbors.
At least 23 mini libraries are scattered across Waco, some registered with the national nonprofit Little Free Library, others operating independently. All feature a little wooden box, often built to look like a small house, with a shelf and a door protecting a small treasure-trove of books free for the taking.
Gabriela Colman, a North Waco resident and director of Baylor University’s continuing education department, found herself in Portland, Oregon, in 2012, mesmerized by the mini library boxes scattered across one neighborhood. She said she thought the small wooden boxes could provide her neighborhood with an opportunity to bond over something positive.
“At that time here in North Waco there were arsonists burning houses in the neighborhood,” Colman said. “There was media attention on the fires, but we wanted to highlight the positive that’s going on in our neighborhood and how connected the neighbors are. I said what if we do this? I called together a handful of folks who I knew would want to participate, and together we planned the first five libraries. All I get credit for is saying, ‘let’s do this.’ ”
Now, Colman enjoys walking to her nearest neighborhood mini library with her 4-month old son and hopes he will enjoy the libraries as much as she does one day.
“I hope that as he grows older that he will think it’s so awesome to be walking down this street and come across a little box with books,” she said.
Over the past few years, woodworking hobbyist Jay Bryngelson has taken to building tiny libraries for friends. He has built three already and plans to build another for his church, Central Presbyterian.
“I’m going to try to be a little bit fancier with the church one and put a little steeple on it to make it look like a church,” Bryngelson said.
Each tiny library takes about 12 hours to build, according to Bryngelson.
“I just follow the directions like a recipe,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed working with my hands and I’ve enjoyed making these. It’s just kind of fun to see it all come together.”
Diamante Maya, a local caseworker, said her little library on 13th Street not only gives neighbors a free book to read, it also expands her social network.
“I’ve actually loved having my Little Free Library,” Maya said. “I like the social aspect of it, I like the artistic aspect of it and I like keeping it interesting.”
Maya said she became closer with a neighbor once her tiny library was up and running.
“She’s had a really rough life,” Maya said of the neighbor. “When I put books out there she was just so excited to get to read books. She doesn’t have a car and she walks everywhere, so walking to the library is not really an option. It’s too far. I found out she has a lot of cats, she loves cats. And she saw somebody put a book in the library about cats and she was real happy about that. She liked to come over to tell me what she was reading and why.”
It provided the two women something to talk about and for her neighbor, a sense of normalcy, Maya said.
“It’s hard to explain,” she said. “If you haven’t had access to books and you’re poor, you don’t have a car, don’t have family, and now you have the chance to read. I don’t know, but I feel like it also helped her dignity, to feel a little normal. It gave her something different to look forward to every day.”
In another library bonding moment, Maya had the opportunity to meet one of her donors.
“I saw a lady parked in my driveway, and she was putting books in the library,” she said. “She had a whole car full of books. A little sedan but the whole thing was filled with books. I started talking with her, and she said she was a retired teacher and she just really loved books so she was just driving around refilling all the little free libraries. It was a happy moment for her to be able to give back to the community. She’s passionate about education and teaching but she’s retired so she couldn’t do it like she used to, so this was her way to try to help the community.”
Maya said she tries to keep her library filled with a variety of books to appeal to a wide range of readers.
“I try to put Spanish books in there too, because my whole block is Spanish-speaking,” she said. “I want them to be able to read it too. Mine is a bilingual Little Free Library.”
Colman was pleasantly surprised to hear that her initial crop of five mini libraries has grown to a fleet of at least 23 and spread to areas including Bellmead, Robinson and Hewitt. She said she hopes the mini library trend grows for years to come.
“It gives us a sense of pride that we as a neighborhood can care for and nurture something so positive,” Colman said.