Joe Cerda and Francisco Valdez grew up in Mexico, where their schools had no windows or doors and teachers taught where they could find space, they said.
Neither expected to come to America to do anything more than work hard, be surrounded by loved ones and try to get by.
But their often underappreciated jobs as janitors in Midway Independent School District, which pay an average of $12 to $14 an hour, have given them something more than they could have ever asked for, they said.
Their positions have given them the unexpected ability to make a difference in a child’s life.
Now two of those children are recognizing their impact at this year’s Showcase of Stars in May, an event that allows the top-50 seniors ranked by GPA to honor their favorite mentors.
Neither Avi Patel nor Christiana Kaul could wait until May to show off their admiration for the two men.
The students had to ask them to be their guests for the night first.
Patel and Kaul surprised each of them within the last couple weeks in unique ways to show their appreciation — one with a giant box and a rap song, the other with balloons and cake.
“We never had nothing and no life, and by the time I came to this country, I don’t have nothing,” Cerda said. “We just tried to fight for working and eating something. For me, maybe I can be too excited about this because I never had nothing. I come from poor people. … For me, in this moment, I’m really happy. I’m glad I didn’t just pass through this life, and just pass.”
Joe Cerda
Cerda, the head Speegleville Elementary custodian, has been serving Midway ISD for 18 years. He has known Kaul for two years, through the school’s PALS and Panther Kids programs, often running into Kaul in the hallways as she visits and mentors elementary students during lunch.
When Kaul visited March 20, she greeted Cerda, or “Mr. Joe,” with a cookie cake and large balloons to thank him for his daily encouragement and warm hugs. While he is not a teacher, he has taught her valuable lessons she can carry with her for a lifetime, she said.
“I have not met anyone who works as hard as Mr. Joe, and he does it with the most joyful heart ever,” Kaul said. “You would think, cleaning up poop from the gym floor would be such a hard task to do, but he comes in smiling. He does it for us, and he’s so kind about it and understanding.”
Too surprised to say much, Cerda went to his office and pulled out a framed, hand-written letter given to him by Kaul a year ago, expressing the impact he has had on her life.
“It was very nice. For me, it’s the best pay we can receive,” Cerda said. “It doesn’t matter how much money you put into a gift, for me, it’s the best.”
But little acts of compassion are what Cerda is most known for, Kaul said. Cerda was recognized with the district’s Extra Mile Award in October for coming in early and staying late to make sure his school is ready for staff and students, for memorizing each of his students’ names and for never forgetting a birthday, those who nominated him said.
He even takes the time to get everyone to sing the birthday song together, they said.
“It doesn’t matter what position you’re in. You can be a leader wherever you’re at and you can teach others wherever you’re at,” Kaul said. “I can carry that over, and just as a student, I can be an example even to my teachers. My Joe is just an example to everyone. To see him just thrive where he’s at, that’s the other life lesson he’s taught me, is you can thrive wherever you’re at.”
Francisco Valdez
Patel’s surprise was a bit trickier, he said. Finding a human-sized box wasn’t easy, and making sure Valdez didn’t know Patel was up to something was even more of a feat.
Valdez, who once worked retail and was once part of a national managers association, has been with the district since 2014, but this year is his first time as a custodian at Midway High School, he said. Throughout the year, he and Patel have bonded like father and son, he said.
“We set up the box under one of the stairwells, wrapped it in wrapping paper with me in it with a balloon, a noise maker and a mango cheesecake, which is his favorite,” Patel said.
An employee called Valdez over to the stairwell, pretending to ask him why a large, present-like box was in the hallway. Then, as Valdez stood there puzzled and trying to figure out a response, Patel burst through the cardboard.
To Patel, Valdez is his hero, he said.
“It was really sweet and really nice. It doesn’t matter how high you can go in a job. You can be a manager, an assistant manager and you can be a vice president or president of a company,” Valdez said. “This is my first time working as a custodian. It’s my lowest job I’ve worked in my entire life in this country, and it’s the happiest thing I will ever do.”
Valdez often greets Patel with a smile at his lunch table, Patel said. The two often swap stories, but Valdez’s encouragement for Patel to pursue his goal of becoming a lawyer makes the biggest difference for him, Patel said. He often tells Patel to keep his feet firmly planted in the ground as Patel continues to strive to be the best man he can be, Valdez said.
“The thing I’ve learned most is from what Francisco went through. His story is honestly amazing,” Patel said. “Throughout all of his journey and his life, he’s managed to always look on the bright side. There is no down side to him. The bright side always outweighs it. That’s something I think is really important in life that Francisco has really highlighted for me, no matter how nervous I am about college or how scared I am to be moving to Austin.”
A multitude of teachers, counselors, principals and other adults have had significant influences on Kaul and Patel, said Suzi Pagel, who is coordinating the Showcase of Stars event and works as the district's corporate and community development director and director of the Midway ISD Education Foundation.
But she is proud of the seniors for going beyond the classroom to recognize their role models, and Patel and Kaul were not the only ones to nominate the two custodians for the showcase, Pagel said.
Cerda and Valdez will be honored before the community May 22, along with high school’s top 50 seniors and their mentors.
“To think that you two gentlemen have achieved that kind of stature in their minds is so impressive to me,” Pagel said. “I know the things you do daily are so impactful to these kids.”