After months of studying and preparation, two Midway Independent School District students competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week outside Washington, D.C.
Vihaan Sibal, 9, a South Bosque Elementary School third-grader, and Sarah Khoury, 12, a River Valley Intermediate School sixth-grader, competed through three rounds, two verbal and one written, of the national spelling bee. Competition was tough this year as 519 students gathered to demonstrate their linguistic dexterity.
In the verbal portion of the contest, Vihaan spelled “poste restante” and “hubristic” correctly, and Sarah spelled “sinfonietta” and “debilitation” correctly.
A written tie-breaker test left just 41 spellers in the final round. Though Vihaan and Sarah missed the cut for the finals based on the written test, both said they plan to return for next year's competition.
Vihaan, the youngest to win the Central Texas Spelling Bee at McLennan Community College in March, said he enjoys participating in spelling bees because it gives him an opportunity to expand his vocabulary.
In his spare time, Vihaan reads and plays tennis, soccer and video games.
When asked to name his favorite new word, he replied without hesitation, “Bewusstseinslage, it’s German.” It is also the word that knocked out a speller many viewed as a favorite to win, according to the Associated Press.
Sarah, who competed in the bee in 2016 at 10 years old, said she would encourage all students to participate in the spelling bee.
“(Spelling bees) are important because they help you get stronger, they help you get smarter,” she said. “I would encourage students to sign up and study super hard, because it’s tough but it’s really fun too.”
Sarah said she wasn’t nervous at all.
“Despite what most people think, I actually like being on stage and spelling,” she said. “I don’t usually get that nervous, so it’s just fun for me. I really like meeting new people and learning new words that I’ve never heard before.”
Each set of parents said they were more nervous than their children.
“It's nerve wracking. We are always anxious and nervous for her, but she was a cool cucumber,” Sarah's mother, Dawn Khoury, said. “She just gets up on that stage and spells and does a really good job. If she’s nervous she doesn’t show it on the outside at all. We are very proud of her.”
Vihaan's mother, Shruti Sibal, said one of his words even stumped her.
“We are very proud of him,” Sibal said. “We didn’t think he was going to get the word right in the second round because that word comes from the dictionary. It was nothing that he had ever heard before. The word was ‘hubristic,’ I did not know the word before, but I’m so proud that he got it.”
South Bosque Elementary Principal Stacey Voigt said she attended the national spelling bee to cheer on Vihaan.
“He is quite a remarkable young man,” Voigt said. “He did an amazing job, and we were so proud of him. We were nervous for him initially, but he got right up there and never hesitated.”
Voigt said she hopes more students will compete in spelling bees.
“I would encourage students to participate because spelling is a very important skill, as is vocabulary,” she said. “In order to be professional, that is a very important skill. Wherever life takes you, you are going to need to know how to read, write and spell.”