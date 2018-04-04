Patrick Posey, a beloved Midway soccer coach and teacher, died on Wednesday morning after a nearly yearlong battle with cancer.
Posey served as assistant boys soccer coach under Tim O’Leary for 10 years before ascending to the head coaching position in 2014 after O’Leary’s retirement. He recorded a 44-23-14 record in four seasons prior to this one, which he missed due to his fight against the gliboblastoma, a form of brain cancer, that he was diagnosed with in May 2017.
He was named Super Centex Coach of the Year by the Tribune-Herald in his debut season of 2014, when he directed the Panthers to the District 8-5A title.
Midway athletic director Brad Shelton said that Posey’s impact stretched far beyond the soccer pitch.
“What did Patrick mean to Midway? He exemplified what is good in all of us,” Shelton said. “He was a man of great faith, of unbelievable character. He always tried to do the right thing, he put other people before himself. He cared passionately about the game of soccer and for his players and his biology students.”
Shelton recalled how Posey’s love for his students was evident even in the midst of his own personal health struggles.
“I remember one day last year I was talking to him, this was early in the process after he was diagnosed,” Shelton said. “And he told me, ‘I got some great news!’ I’m thinking it has something to do with his cancer. And he tells me that one of his biology students who had been struggled had passed their EOC (end-of-course) test. Here’s a man who is facing the challenge of his life, and he’s talking about one of his ninth-grade biology students passing a test.
“That’s what kind of man he was. It’s a tremendous loss for all of us, especially for his family.”
Midway Principal Alison Smith called Posey a “wonderful teacher, father, coach and man of faith.” Smith said that counselors were available at Midway High School for grieving students or teachers.
In a statement, Midway Superintendent George Kazanas asked for thoughts and prayers for Posey’s family and said, “His earthly battle with cancer is over, and I am sure he is now kicking the soccer ball through the pearly gates of heaven.”
Last August, around 350 people turned out for a 5K run benefiting Posey, raising more than $11,000 for his medical bills. That included dozens of his students and players.
One of Posey’s former players, two-time Super Centex Player of the Year Leo Peralta, tweeted on Wednesday, “Today heaven received Coach Posey. There are no words to describe how amazing he was. You will be missed by many, rest easy Coach.”
When asked at last year’s benefit run about the courage he had shown in fighting cancer, Posey said that his strength didn’t come from himself.
“It’s all God’s strength,” Posey said. “It’s all based on the strength of God and prayer. He wraps His arms around us. It’s the blood of Jesus that makes us all whole.”
Posey is survived by his wife, Susan, and three daughters, Ashley, Emily and Anna. Funeral arrangements are pending.