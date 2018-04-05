Haeun Moon, a 16-year-old violinist from Woodway, has won “From the Top’s” Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award, a national scholarship for extraordinary young musicians.
Haeun is one of 20 young musicians to receive the Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award in the 2017–18 season.
In addition to receiving a scholarship of up to $10,000, she appeared on an episode of NPR’s “From the Top” with host Christopher O’Riley on Saturday. A podcast of her performance is at www.fromthetop.org. Her performance was recorded at the Texas Music Educators Association on Feb. 14 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre in San Antonio, with special guests Black Violin.
The Young Artist Award helps young musicians with the high costs of studying classical music. Receiving the Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award will allow Haeun to pay for private lessons and attend the International Summer Academy of the Mozarteum University Salzburg in Austria this summer.
Haeun is a junior at Midway High School and a violin student of Brian Lewis, who is on the faculty at the University of Texas at Austin. At the age of 11, Haeun made her debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall after winning first place in her age division of the American Protégé International Concerto Competition. She has also won top prizes in numerous competitions, performing with the Austin Symphony, Fort Bend Symphony, Houston Civic Symphony and the Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra.
She has also been featured as a soloist with the Fort Worth Symphony, East Oregon Symphony and Ottawa Chamber Orchestra. This past year, Haeun was named the national first-prize winner at the Music Teachers National Association Senior String Competition held in Baltimore. She also was the grand-prize winner of the 2017 Lynn Harrell Concerto Competition and performed with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
Haeun was one of 10 student artists selected worldwide for the 2017 Starling-DeLay Symposium on Violin Studies at the Juilliard School where she performed in master classes with world-renowned violinists.
Most recently, Haeun was named a 2018 National Young Arts Winner. This summer, she will be touring with the National Youth Orchestra of the United States, performing at Carnegie Hall and in Shanghai, Beijing, Taipei, Seoul and Daejeon.
Haeun recently achieved a 36 on the ACT, the highest possible score.
She enjoys volunteering as a performer for the blind rehab unit at the Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center and as an assistant teacher at Talitha Koum, an institution devoted to developing mental resilience in children. Haeun is also a co-founder of Mission Waco’s after-school music program.