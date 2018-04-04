A South Bosque Elementary mother is building on her own family's experiences to pioneer Midway Independent School District's first Special Education PTA.
Saba Toor started the subgroup to the school's PTA this year after a challenging kindergarten year for her son, Armaan, now 7, who has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
PTA officials encouraged her to start the group after she inquired whether the district had any support groups for special needs parents.
“At South Bosque alone, I’ve seen at the PTA meetings it opens up more of a conversation,” said Christie Ryan, a parent and member of the Midway PTA Council. “We never really talked about it before and there was this whole acknowledgement of a group of children we weren’t including in our conversations.”
The first meeting drew four people, and the second drew seven. The group will hold its third meeting soon, and Toor hopes the effort will continue to grow and eventually expand to other campuses to address the social gaps that special education children face.
“I applaud Mrs. Toor’s efforts to create a subgroup of special needs group within the PTA as we work toward a more inclusive environment at South Bosque Elementary School,” school Principal Stacey Voigt said. “Mrs. Toor’s efforts in creating this committee to serve parents assists with the vision and mission we have for all students on campus.”
South Bosque has about 50 special needs students, but Toor’s efforts aren’t tied to one campus. Toor also serves as the special needs chair on the PTA Council, which has PTA presidents from each campus, she said.
“You feel so isolated, especially as a parent, because you don’t think anybody cares,” Toor said. “But once I started this, it made me realize how many of the typical parents are really excited about it and really want it to succeed. They want to be inclusive, they just do not know how. So it’s bringing those two communities together and having that conversation of how do we do this?”
At the last meeting, she brought in a therapist to help parents of special needs children learn how to cope with the ups and downs of the challenges before them, she said. Toor said she aims to create a Midway network to support special needs students of all ages, help them transition between grades, connect their parents to outside resources and ensure that school activities and festivals accommodate their needs.
Toor noted that Midway ISD regularly hosts parent nights for special education students, and she is trying to build on those, not detract from them.
“I think the big thing is just empowering parents, because for a long time I feel like a lot of parents have just felt alone, and that isolation can be overwhelming,” Toor said. “I really started meeting special needs parents through Facebook and sitting down to a cup of coffee, and laughing about our kids and things only we can understand. There’s so much comfort in that.”
The Special Needs PTA has started its own Facebook group, which is closed to the public. Toor hopes to host a casual coffee event later this month, and then use the group to host an Admission, Review and Dismissal process to help parents navigate their rights as they develop individual education programs for their children with the district.
“I told (school officials) the night we had our first parent night for special ed PTA and they asked what we wanted," Toor said.
"I said, 'You guys hand us a packet this big of information,’ " Toor recalls saying, indicating with her fingers a packet several inches thick. “I’m a lawyer, and it was hard for me to go through it, because we’re emotionally overwhelmed. We’re putting our children in special education and you’re wondering, ‘What can I ask? How much can I ask of the school?’ ”
Toor, who is also on the Heart of Texas Autism Network board, helped the Midway PTA Council secure about 20 special needs vendors for the group’s summer expo. It’s the first time the expo has included special needs vendors for the event, which typically brings in more than 40 vendors total to showcase summer activities for children, Ryan said.
“She is an advocate for her child, which I appreciate as a parent and administrator,” Voigt said. “But now she’s advocating for her child and all the children at South Bosque as a whole, and there really is no limitation for what our children can achieve regardless of disability. She’s amazing woman.”
For parents who would like to join South Bosque Elementary's Special Education PTA or who are interested in starting their own Special Needs PTA, contact Toor at sabatoor@gmail.com.