The Midway Independent School District board may vote Tuesday on a policy that would subject every student with a parking permit to random drug testing.
The district’s School Health Advisory Council, comprised of parents and staff, recommended the expanded drug testing policy. The school already has a program to randomly test all students in extracurricular activities, from the football team to the Spanish Club. About 30 percent of the student population is tested 10 times per year.
“Randomly, the company that we contract with selects the names,” assistant superintendent for administrative services Jeanie Johnson said. “We don’t know who the names are. They send us the names and they go through that random drug testing.”
During the 2017-18 school year, Midway ISD paid Southwest Consortium $14,000 for drug testing services, Johnson said. The tests cost $12.50 each and screen for a variety of drugs, including amphetamines, opiates, cocaine, pcp, marijuana, ecstasy and steroids. If the new plan passes, the board will allocate another $5,600 to cover the cost of testing more students.
The drug test results are not turned over to law enforcement and do not go on a student’s record, she said. Positive test results are turned over to the appropriate department head for disciplinary action.
“There weren’t any discipline consequences, as far as our code of conduct just being a student at Midway. But there were consequences that were applied through our extracurricular curricular behavior management program, because it’s a privilege to be in these (extracurricular) things it’s not a right,” Johnson said. “And so we do have extra behavioral standards for those students.”
In the same way, the new policy will apply to students with parking passes.
“Once you get the ability to bring your own car on campus and park it, we consider that obviously a privilege, not a right,” she said.
The Student Health Advisory Committee that recommended the expanded testing policy meets four times a year and discusses a wide range of issues related to school health and safety, she said. The Texas Education Code mandates that each district have a Student Health Advisory Committee.
“What the SHAC committee really wants is to provide students with boundaries and reasons to avoid things like drugs,” Johnson said. “It also just provides boundaries and accountability much like is going to be accepted as they go into the workforce.”
The proposed policy also adds a drug program that will be required for students who test positive.
“We added a restorative consequence, so you have to come for a 1-hour drug program run by the district, run by our social worker,” she said. “So it’s restorative and loss of privilege to get these kids back on track.”
The consequences of a positive drug test will vary.
“If they are a driver for instance and they are not involved in any extracurricular activity they would lose the privilege to park on campus until they are able to go to that 1 hour class,” Johnson said. “Once they fail they are automatically put on the (drug testing) list for the next 3 times. If they have a second confirmed test then they would lose the driving privilege for a month. If they have a third confirmed positive test they would lose the privilege of parking on campus all year.”
If a student involved in an extracurricular activity tests positive, discipline would come in the form of restricted participation in their activity, she said.
“Just like a loving parent does with their own students, we want them to be sure they have all the information they need to make good decisions and to know that there are consequences,” Johnson said.
A vote on the drug testing policy is on the agenda for the Midway ISD school board’s meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Building Board Room, 13885 Woodway Drive in Woodway. The boards regular meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month.