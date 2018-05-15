A Mart High School senior got the financial surprise of her life when a loyal Mart Independent School District supporter and his family chose her for a new $50,000 scholarship Monday night at a school awards ceremony.
Grace Boyer is the first recipient of the Dorothy Schneider Davis Memorial Scholarship, funded by a new $1 million endowment donated by Mart High School alumnus James L. Davis. The Davises set up the endowment at the Waco Foundation to fund full tuition for one graduate each year, said Natalie Kelinske, the Waco Foundation's communications and donor services director.
"I didn't know this was coming," Boyer said after the ceremony. "Not at all. It was just really shocking. I dreamed of going to Baylor my entire life, and that scholarship is going to make that possible."
Sandra Maddox, Davis' oldest daughter, presented the scholarship, which is named after Davis' wife.
"We wanted to give a scholarship that was a full scholarship for four years, that way nobody would have any debt," Maddox said about his father's idea. "And we wanted to honor a person who was not only academically strong, but could use the money. It would make a difference for them in being able to go to the college of their choice."
Mart ISD has never seen a scholarship fund like it, Kelinske said. But Davis and his family have been generous supporters of the school system in the last few years.
Davis, who owns West Texas Gas, donated $7 million for construction of Mart ISD's new high school and $400,000 to infrastructure. He also has a planned donation of $850,000 for road construction.
"Mr. Davis has made significant investments into the city of Mart," Kelinske said before the ceremony. "I think it's fairly extraordinary for one donor to give at this level over a short period of time in an effort to boost the city."
Boyer will use the scholarship toward Baylor University, according to a press release by the Waco Foundation. There, she'll pursue a major in health science studies, and then go on to attend medical school, the release states.
Boyer is the National Honor Society president, the Student Activities Government vice president, class secretary and band captain.
Among other accomplishments, she is also a recent graduate of EMT school through a dual credit program at McLennan Community College, the release states.
Boyer was also a nominee for this year's Youth Citizenship Award by the Waco Rotary Club for her service to the Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, which serves the Mart area because the town doesn't have a local emergency medical service, the release states.
