Selected Mart Independent School District employees and board members can now be designated by the Mart ISD superintendent to carry concealed firearms at school and school-related events, Interim Superintendent Len Williams announced Tuesday.
The district’s board of trustees passed the policy earlier this month in response to a February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead.
Mart ISD is the second district in McLennan County to pass such a policy, following La Vega ISD’s lead in 2015. Mart’s policy will start next year, Williams said.
Mart ISD will use the policy as an extra layer of protection in a town of about 2,000, Williams said in April. Williams, who is also the town’s mayor, said the city only has four police officers and there are no school resource officers to protect students on campuses in the case of an active shooter situation.
“The police are stretched pretty thin, very thin,” Williams said in April. “We’re still counting on them and hoping they can be there within the normal response time. Our chief of police will work hand in hand with all of our training. Our policemen will know everything about how we will conform to our policy. He is the main link to our training, and has many resources.”
Texas allows school districts two options when it comes to arming employees. The school marshal plan allows districts to designate one armed person and follows certain training regulations at the state level. The Guardian plan allows the district to grant permission to anyone with broader discretion.
Mart’s policy falls under the Guardian plan, Williams said.
Of 1,023 districts statewide, at least 172 districts allow staff to carry firearms and one district has a school marshal program in place, said Barbara Williams, the Texas Association of School Boards spokeswoman, in April.
She anticipated the number of districts with policies to arm employees may continue to grow.