Marlin Independent School District is restarting its own building trades courses because of the expense of sending students to Waco ISD's Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy, Marlin Superintendent Michael Seabolt announced this week.
Two days after Marlin made its decision public, Waco ISD officials were considering a 10 percent tuition increase for GWAMA.
“GWAMA has became so expensive, it simply made sense that for some programs we hire our own teacher,” Seabolt said.
During their meeting Tuesday, Marlin ISD’s board of managers certified a teacher for the program.
“The candidate does not have a degree but is a very experienced building expert,” Seabolt said. “The state allows districts to certify those people for a narrow range of courses.”
The building trades program will start next school year with courses in electrical, plumbing and carpentry, Seabolt said. The district will be opening up equipment and facilities that have not been used in recent years, Seabolt said. The program disbanded about two and a half years ago, he said.
The decision comes as the Waco ISD school board is expected on Thursday to increase tuition for GWAMA and the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy by $300 for the 2018-2019 year, from $2,900 per student to $3,200. It would be the second consecutive year the district has increased the cost.
Districts that send students to GWAMA or GWAHCA pay the students' tuition cost and a facilities fee. Last year, Waco ISD increased the facilities fee from $400 to $600.
Seabolt did not say whether Marlin restarting its program is a direct result of the potential tuition increase for next year.
Even with the increase, Waco ISD's academies are expected to operate at a loss for the district, as they have since they were founded with the help of a $6 million federal grant that expired last year.
While districts would pay $3,800 per student if the tuition increase is approved, it costs Waco ISD $5,113 per student, according to district documents. The new tuition rate is projected to cut next year's losses from $608,001 to $537,820.
Keeping enrollment up will be critical to the academies' sustainability, director Dale McCall said in July.
GWAMA served students from 15 districts in 2016, and at capacity can hold 400 students. The campuses offer dual credit courses and hands-on vocational training, and the initial fee increase was the first step the board has taken to pursue additional options to fund the schools since the federal grant expired, district officials said.
Marlin ISD is expected to have its first set of GWAMA graduates this year, Seabolt said earlier this year.
Abatement agreement
Marlin ISD’s board of managers also recently approved the district's second abatement agreement with the Texas Education Agency.
The TEA revoked the district's accreditation earlier this year because it has failed to meet state standards six years in a row. The abatement agreement allows the district to continue operating.
It gives Marlin ISD at least another year to meet state accountability standards. If the district underperforms, the state has the right to re-evaluate the district’s future.