A trio of Waco seventh graders are taking inspiration from a youth protest more than 100 years ago as they head to a national history fair competition in Washington, D.C., with a presentation on the movement.
“(The topic) just popped out at us that boys our age were striking against the two most rich and powerful men in the country and that they were actually able to persuade them and change their mind,” said Benja Burnias, one of three seventh graders who worked on the project at the Atlas Academy magnet program at Tennyson Middle School. Four other local students with individual projects will also be heading to the competition in Washington early next month.
The newsboys’ strike of 1899 was one of the first youth-led movements in the United States, Burnias said. Hundreds of children who sold newspapers in New York City joined forces, led by Kid Blink, to protest a hike in the price of 100-paper stacks by the city's two dominant publishers.
“Usually the boys didn’t even sell their full 100 stack. They’d sell about 80 (papers), so they’d only make about 20 cents,” Burnias said. “Back then I believe rent per week was about five cents or something like that and then they’d also have to buy things like food and other necessities.”
The children effectively shut down paper distribution for Joseph Pulitzer, publisher of the New York Evening World, and William Randolph Hearst, publisher of the New York Evening Journal. The two-week strike ended with the children securing more compensation for their work, among other concessions.
Burnias stands with a top hat and dress clothes playing Hearst for the group's history fair presentation. Lucas Everett dons suspenders and a cap to play a newsboy, while Michael Clark-Martinez adds an eye patch to the newsboy outfit to play Kid Blink, the charismatic leader of the strike.
“(Kid Blink) had so much power with the newsboys. You know the saying ‘if your friends would jump off a cliff, would you jump?’ The newsboys would jump,” Clark-Martinez said. “He was a great leader for the newsboys.”
The effects of the strike continue to reverberate almost 120 years later.
“One of the interesting things we found was that (the strike) did affect child labor laws a lot,” Burnias said. “After this strike, people looked into the abuse of children and eventually laws were enacted to help children. … It was one of the first things in America to demonstrate that children do have a voice and can make a difference even up against the most powerful men.”
Burnias, Everett and Clark-Martinez channeled their research on the strike into a 10-minute speech and performance for National History Day contests. To qualify for the nationwide competition in Washington, the group had to make it through a competition within their school, a Region 12 competition held at Baylor University and a state competition.
The three Atlas Academy students are among seven Waco Independent School District students who have advanced to the national competition. They joined Sarah Schlappe, Henry Wood, Harper Hoover and Gloria Conatser at the Lee Lockwood Library on Thursday to get a check and award from the Waco Scottish Rite group recognizing their accomplishments.
Educators Credit Union also gave checks to two teachers sponsoring the projects to help with expenses when they head to Washington, D.C.
“The kids put in a lot of hard work and time, but we know the teachers help those kids a lot too,” Educators Credit Union spokeswoman Rachel Wilde said. “We wanted to help them by providing a stipend that maybe they can use when they are traveling with the students to the national history fair.”
Sunny Wells, a Waco High School history teacher heading to the competition, said the history projects benefit her students in many ways.
“All the skills they learn doing the history fair translate to their verbal and written communication in school,” Wells said. “That’s value added when they move to college. It expands their world in a way.”