La Vega Independent School District may soon join the small number of school districts in McLennan County that offer a prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds.
La Vega Primary School officials are asking for feedback from the community before they present the idea to the school board, which could be as early as next month, Principal Lisa Seawright said. The program could start as soon as next school year, but school officials are trying to gauge interest first, she said.
“I hope it all works out, because we just feel like our kiddos learn so much while they’re here,” Seawright said.
If approved, La Vega would become the third public school district in the county to offer pre-K for 3-year-olds.
Mart ISD and Moody ISD also start offering pre-K at age 3, while the rest of the county’s 20 districts require pre-K students to be 4 by Sept. 1 of the year they start. Waco ISD may also add a pre-K program for 3-year-olds as part of a pending transformation plan involving grade realignment and early childhood centers.
La Vega Primary School serves about 340 pre-K and kindergarten students, and expanding to serve 3-year-olds would ensure the students have the foundation they need before they move on to La Vega Elementary School in first grade.
“Students are coming to us in the 4-year-old program sometimes lacking skills,” Seawright said. “It’s basics, like knowing their colors. So, we thought we could serve the community by getting their child in an educational program early that will help them advance them advance through the years more successfully.”
She also said she realized how many La Vega Primary students have younger siblings who are eager to come to school but are not old enough yet.
The school would start by offering one class as a pilot, which would hold 22 students, Seawright said. The district is waiting for more feedback to determine whether it should be a full-day or half-day program.
“The greater interest is showing toward a full-day program,” Seawright said. “They would have to qualify for our program just like our 4-year-olds do.”
Students can qualify on a variety of factors. About 86 percent of La Vega ISD students are considered economically disadvantaged, and the most common qualifier in the district is income, she said. Students can also qualify if they do not speak English, have a parent in active-duty military service or are homeless, among other factors, according to TEA regulations.
“Basically, it’s a 4-year-old program for 3-year-olds,” Seawright said. “The curriculum is the same. However, what we would do with our students, and what we’ve done with our 4-year-olds this year, is we’ve become much more hands on.”
For example, students recently learned about life cycles by hatching chicks in the school’s new science lab, she said.
Hands-on lessons are important to keep students excited about school at an early age because curriculum has become more rigorous over time, said Kristy Lamar, who has taught pre-K at La Vega for 25 years.
“Pre-K is now like kindergarten, so our skills have trickled down a little bit more,” Lamar said. “When you have a family that works, and I’ve had parents where one parents has worked a day shift and one parent has worked the night shift so one of them can watch the children, it gets a little more difficult to teach those skills. … The purpose for a 3-year-old program to me would be to play with a purpose, you know?
“To make them enjoy school and make them want to come to school to see that it’s a welcoming environment and to let them see there is a love of learning.”
Expanded pre-K would also help students develop fine motor skills early enough to keep them on track, Seawright said.
“Another thing we’ve noticed lately in the last couple of years is their fine motor skills are so, so, so, so weak,” Seawright said. “They’ve never held a pencil. They do not know how to cut or they don’t know hold scissors, or how to mesh Play-do. It’s gotten so rigorous, and everything has been pushed down a grade level.”
The initial program also may not cost anything if the district can use current teachers and aides, she said. A pre-K classroom could be designated for the 3-year-old program because not every space for 4-year-olds has been filled the past couple of years, she said.
If the pilot is successful, Seawright would like to see the program expand, she said.
To give input on the pre-K expansion, call La Vega Primary School at 299-6730.