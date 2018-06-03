School may be out for summer, but many school cafeterias and other community sites will remain open through fall to feed local children in need.
Starting Monday, Waco Independent School District will offer summer food service programs for children ages 1 through 18. Through a program intended to combat child hunger, children will be able to receive free meals at dozens of participating locations around McLennan County.
Last summer, Waco ISD served over 170,000 meals to local children, according to Cliff Reece, Waco ISD food service director.
Over the years, Reece has seen the program grow from seven sites in 1994 to 46 this summer, at locations such as churches and recreation centers as well as traveling school buses.
There is a hunger problem in McLennan County, Reece said, pointing to the fact that 88.7 percent of Waco ISD children qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program.
“So many families throughout the school year rely on school meals to help supplement what they’re providing for their families,” said Craig Nash, regional manager for Texas Hunger Initiative’s Child Hunger Outreach program. “Then the summer comes and they no longer have that.”
According to Nash, 18.9 percent of McLennan County is food insecure, which outpaces the need in Dallas County by more than one percent.
“Statewide, around 15 to 20 percent of all Texas children are food insecure, which is a term we use to describe someone who over the past week has either had difficulty accessing nutritious food or their families have had to make a decision that one person might not eat a particular meal, some may skip breakfast or dinner one day so that they can afford food for the rest of the week,” Nash said.
The Texas Hunger Initiative, headquartered in Waco, helps Texas school districts find other sites outside of schools to hold summer food programs.
“My main job in the summer is to make sure as many kids who need summer meals are eating them,” Nash said.
Studies show hunger can leave a lasting effect on children. Children who are hungry are more likely to repeat a grade in elementary school, experience developmental impairments in language and motor skills, and tend to have more social and behavioral problems, according to Feeding America, a national nonprofit network of food banks.
Nash said it is important to realize hunger looks different in America than it does in Third World countries.
“Hunger and food insecurity looks a lot different than what most people expect it to look like,” he said. “Being food insecure doesn’t necessarily mean a person doesn’t have any access to calories. It simply means that people lack consistent access to healthy food. A lot of times when we think of hunger we think of malnutrition, which is a big challenge in other parts of the world, like developing countries where someone if they don’t eat today they might die. Hunger in America is so much more complicated than that. It shows itself, not so much in malnutrition, more so in declining health, and in diabetes. If the person doesn’t have consistent access to healthy food they are going to reach to the thing that’s most available in order to survive and that’s not always the healthiest thing.”
Waco ISD’s Reece said one of the most heartwarming moments is when a child has an opportunity to discover new fresh foods through the district’s summer food service program.
“Often children that come from difficult family situations are not exposed to fresh fruits or vegetables that maybe you or I might be,” Reece said. “It’s kind of heartening to see these kids — it may be the first time they had the opportunity to try a cherry or a plum or a seasonal fruit. Not only is it a chance to give them nutrition, it’s a chance to expose them to foods they might not be used to.”
As part of the summer food program, children will receive a dairy product, a fruit or vegetable serving, a protein and a whole grain.
All summer food service program locations are open to all children ages 1 through 18. No paperwork or identification is required.
“Any child, from anywhere in the world, can show up at any site and they can walk in and receive a free meal,” Reece said.
Accompanying adults may purchase a lunch for $4.
“One of the best ways that the community can help to promote these (summer food service program) sites and ensure that these services continue to be offered is to come eat at these sites,” Nash said.
Similar summer food service programs will also be offered at Midway ISD, Mart ISD and La Vega ISD. To find a summer food location near you visit www.summerfood.org and enter an address along with a date of June 4 or later.