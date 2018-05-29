Baylor University has named a 28-year veteran at Clemson University as chief business officer, a new position that will lead financial planning, reporting and control, Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone announced Tuesday.
Brett Dalton will join Baylor July 1 from Clemson, where he serves as executive vice president of finance and operations and manages the institution’s $1.2 billion budget.
“We cannot be more excited to welcome Brett Dalton to Baylor University and our leadership team. He is truly one of the top creative financial minds in higher education,” Livingstone said in a statement. "I am confident that Brett, in this critical new position of chief business officer, will bring tremendous energy and new, innovative ideas to provide the financial components and infrastructure for Illuminate, as we move forward as a preeminent Christian research university. He is a man of great faith with a deep understanding of the academic enterprise and what it takes to attract faculty to move Baylor into tier one status.”
Dalton thanked Livingstone for "the warm welcome into the Baylor family."
“Our family is blessed, honored and excited to join Baylor," Dalton said in a release. "The ability to integrate my Christian faith with my professional experiences and responsibilities is a unique and rewarding opportunity. Joining President Livingstone and her team in helping Baylor to be a ‘light’ in a world that desperately needs ‘illumination’ is a high calling that we cannot ignore.”
As Clemson’s executive vice president, Dalton manages the university’s strategic planning, resource planning and utilization and strategic partnerships. He also serves as an adviser to the president on financial strategy and resource development and is responsible for assessment, accountability and management of financial resources, working with Clemson’s leadership to develop long-range strategies to support the university’s goals.
Dalton directed three five-year financial plans at Clemson during a time of major state budget cuts and an economic downturn. During this time, Clemson moved from a third-tier ranking to a Top 25 ranked public university, achieved an R1 Carnegie classification and completed the university’s first $1 billion capital campaign. He also co-led the development of Clemson’s strategic plan, oversaw more than $800 million in capital projects and achieved and maintained the highest bond rating in the history of the university.
Dalton was executive assistant for finance and administration to the vice president for academic affairs and provost from 1996 to 2007. In that role, he helped the university integrate the finance and operations division and the academic community. Before that, as director of financial planning, he created Clemson’s first comprehensive financial plan.
Dalton also served on the board of the Clemson University Research Foundation, Clemson Research Facilities Corporation, Pickens County Red Cross, Palmetto Conservation Foundation and Ten at the Top, a South Carolina regional economic development leadership organization. He is an ex-officio director of the Clemson University Foundation, Clemson University Real Estate Foundation and Clemson University Land Stewardship Foundation.
“Clemson has been a central part of my life, and that of my family, so the decision to leave did not come easily,” Dalton said. “After much thought and prayer, however, my wife and I felt that the opportunity to serve a great Christian university as I enter the final chapter of my career was simply too good to pass up.”
Clemson President Jim Clements said in a statement that Dalton has left a lasting impression on Clemson and he will be missed.
"Brett’s passion for Clemson and South Carolina are evident to anyone who knows him, but Baylor presents a unique opportunity for Brett to both serve his faith and to continue his exemplary work in higher education. Baylor is getting a great talent and a terrific teammate,” Clements said.