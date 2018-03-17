The more than 2,000 McLennan County students who walked out of their schools for 17 minutes on Wednesday showed a new reaction to a mass shooting. They joined tens of thousands of students nationwide who participated in walkouts led by survivors of the shooting last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead.
“I respect the rights of every person in this country to exercise their First Amendment rights, and so I’m fine with it,” said U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, whose district includes Waco.
Congress took its first action this week in response to the shooting Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida, as the House of Representatives passed the STOP School Violence Act of 2018 with only 10 dissenting votes. The bill would devote $50 million to tighten school security, develop an anonymous reporting system for threats of violence, create threat assessment teams to investigate such reports and fund dedicated training for school officials responding to mental health crises. The legislation does not address weapons.
“There are people that have a mental condition and or a predisposition to violence,” Flores said. “The STOP School Violence Act helps equip our administrators, our local law enforcement personnel, our teachers and staff, and actually students as well, to be able to identify persons who may have violent tendencies so that we can start trying to work with them to deal with those issues.
“Also, we have to ultimately get them adjudicated as having a mental health issue, then we can get them in the (National Instant Criminal Background Check) system. That way, they can’t legally buy a firearm.”
A proposal known as “Fix NICS” would fill gaps in the background check process for firearm purchases. The House passed background-check legislation in December, and the Senate is expected to pass a similar proposal that “will save lives” in the next week or two, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Texas reporters on Wednesday.
“While people say we need to do more, I’m more than happy to have additional conversations about things we might do that make sense that don’t encroach on rights of law-abiding citizens under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution,” Cornyn said.
Data from the Pew Research Center indicates a large majority of Americans support expansion of background checks and keeping guns out of the hands of people with mental illnesses or those on no-fly or watch lists.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, did not respond to a request for comment from the Tribune-Herald.
The shooting in Parkland reopened the conversation about other measures, including a ban on “bump stocks” — attachments that make semiautomic rifles shoot like automatic weapons — and raising the age to buy certain guns from 18 to 21 or banning military-style weapons altogether.
Mary Duty, chairwoman of the McLennan County Democratic Party, echoed the proposal championed by top Democrats.
“There is absolutely no place in our society for an AR-15 style weapon, whose only job is to kill people efficiently and quickly, to be in the hands of a civilian,” Duty said.
She said Democrats are wrongly labeled “anti-gun” and that the Texas Democratic Party is for “common-sense gun safety.”
Patrick Flavin, an associate professor of political science at Baylor University, said he does not see a likely path to an outright ban of military-style weapons in the United States. Though data from Pew indicates majority support for banning assault-style weapons, a vocal 20 to 30 percent of people, along with constitutional challenges, would hold it up, he said.
“Intense interest of a minority can often win out over the displaced or dispersed interest of a majority,” Flavin said.
In October, Flores became one of the first Republicans to call for a bump stock ban in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre that left 58 concertgoers dead and more than 500 injured at the hands of a man who used rifles equipped with bump stocks. The devices increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic rifles to the point where they can perform similar to fully automatic rifles. Support for a limit on their availability is now a more mainstream view among Republicans.
Meanwhile, Florida’s Republican Gov. Rick Scott recently signed into law a measure raising the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.
Raising the age arose in a “vigorous” discussion between Flores and University High School seniors recently, the four-term congressman said. Flores said he does not disagree with that measure but wants more feedback on the idea.
“(The discussion) was pretty enlightening to me,” he said. “I just assumed most of them would want to raise the age, but there was a plurality that did not. … I think we need to really be careful before we start taking away the Second Amendment rights of Central Texans. So I think we need to continue the discussion.”
President Donald Trump has handed out mixed messaging on the issue. He has taken meetings with the influential National Rifle Association but also said some guns should be taken away from people without regard for due process.
“That’s not the way our Constitution works,” Flores said of the comment Trump made in a televised meeting.
Trump has signaled support for banning bump stocks and raising the age to buy AR-15s from 18 to 21 but also advocates policies consistent with the NRA.
Flores has received $12,000 from the NRA since he launched his first campaign for Texas’ 17th Congressional District in 2009. The NRA donated $1.1 million to candidates for federal office in 2016, and 99 percent went to Republicans, the New York Times reported. The Times reported the NRA’s mobilization efforts surrounding elections far outweigh the influence of its candidate contributions.
Other Texas politicians have received more NRA money. Cruz, for example, has received $77,450.
“If the NRA had never given me a penny, it wouldn’t change my attitude about protecting Second Amendment rights of hardworking American families,” Flores said. “Candidly speaking, if they didn’t give me anything, it would make life easier because it looks like I don’t have any bias.”
Flavin, the political science professor, said he expects Trump to sign whatever gun legislation Republicans get to his desk, as he would legislation related to health care or immigration, issues Trump also has not set clear policy parameters for.
“He’s very supportive of the cultural appeal behind guns and those who identify as gun owners, but he’s also made several public statements in the past being supportive of limiting guns long before he ran for president,” Flavin said of Trump. “I don’t think he’s a staunch Second Amendment supporter by any means. On this, like any other policy, he’s very much hard to pin down.”