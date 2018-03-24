People with skills in the construction trade hold all the cards. Somebody who can plumb a house, install wiring or HVAC units in a commercial building or pour a slab will find a red carpet rolled to their feet upon graduation.
"We have one skilled employee for every five open positions," said Scott Bland, a local contractor and president of the Heart of Texas Builders Association. "I'd rather have the earning potential of someone who graduates from our local construction program than that of someone with a four-year degree from a liberal arts college. They are desperately needed."
That message is not lost on youngsters who attended the Waco Independent School District's "Build Your Future: Construction and Welding Expo" held Friday at the program's headquarters, 2401 J.J. Flewellen Road.
Hundreds of students enrolled in the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy from Waco ISD and 16 surrounding districts spent the day getting hands-on experience in welding, precision metal working, robotics and construction.
Several national vendors attended to "preview the latest technology in welding and construction and give students and teachers a first-hand look at what's currently in use in the industry," Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
DeBeer said about 200 students, including 127 from Waco, are enrolled in the program. They start as sophomores taking basic classes and build on what they learn until their senior year, he said.
"Earlier this year, we opened a new construction sciences lab for the academy," DeBeer said. "We offer half-day sessions for the youngsters enrolled, either morning or afternoon, and the respective districts arrange for transportation."
Bland and local builders and contractors were instrumental in getting the construction program started last fall. Bland said he has been inundated with compliments from others in the industry, "but it really is the most selfish thing I've ever done."
"There has been a stigma attached to the industry for 30 or 40 years, one that says our industry is not a profession students should aspire to. That attitude has contributed to the situation we have now," he said. "We couldn't be more proud of this academy, the opportunity to talk with students about the opportunities that exist in construction, the wonderful starting salaries and the potential to advance through the industry."
He said local homebuilders raised $200,000 in cash and in-kind donations to put the program on solid footing. They lobbied for it before Waco ISD trustees, who gave their support and approved a $1.14 million budget for the Advanced Manufacturing program for this school year, DeBeer said.
"The partnership with local industry is what makes this work," DeBeer said. "We have those with a construction background who donate time, and we have the Region 12 Education Service Center that sponsored this event."
Districts outside Waco ISD pay tuition and facilities fees totaling $3,500 for each student enrolled in the program, and Waco ISD subsidizes these districts to assist in covering costs, he said.
"There is a crying need, a bawling need for this program," said K. Paul Holt, president and executive director of the Waco office of Associated General Contractors of America. "There is an ongoing need for welders and precision metal workers, and there is an increasing need for more construction workers than we have locally. Too, like everywhere else, we continue to have retirements among the skilled, which exacerbates the situation."
Construction has also become more complex, Bland said.
Gone are the days "when you could just pick up people off the street and put them to work building a house with four walls and a roof. Networking systems, wiring, masonry, HVAC, all are much more complex," he said. "And that's in home construction, not to mention commercial."
A young person with an advanced certificate from Waco ISD's program "is light years ahead of others when it comes to starting a career right out of high school or furthering their education," Bland said. "You will have a bankable skill that allows you to work and save if you want to continue your education without amassing $200,000 in student loan debt."