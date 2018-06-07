Five of Waco’s underperforming schools saw improvements over last year’s state standardized test scores, according to preliminary data released by the Texas Education Agency.
Though the data will not be finalized until August and the cutoff for meeting state standards has not been set, the early results are a cause for cautious optimism some of the schools may come off the state’s improvement-required list, Waco Independent School District administrators said.
“Of the five schools, we’re hopeful that half of them can come off the list based on their preliminary data,” Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said Thursday.
Even if the improvements on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness are not enough to meet standards, the schools, which have been rated improvement-required at least five consecutive years, will be shielded from closure by the state.
The Texas Education Agency approved a plan last month for Waco ISD and Prosper Waco to form an in-district charter partnership for the five underperforming schools. The partnership, the first of its kind in the state, shields the schools from closure for two years.
Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School, J.H. Hines Elementary School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School are part of the partnership. Any schools that meet standards in August could return to standard management by the district alone by the end of next school year.
“I’m very hopeful our schools are going to make it,” said Grace Benson, Waco ISD assistant superintendent of elementary curriculum and instruction. “If it happens, this will be a community celebration.”
J.H. Hines Elementary School scored 10 percentage points higher than last year on fifth-grade reading tests and 17 points higher on fifth-grade math.
“That’s one of our hardest,” Nelson said. “That school (J.H. Hines) has been low performing for years, but we put a person over there that is known as being an instructional leader, who has a reputation of being able to improve schools, and look what happens.”
Indian Spring Middle School eighth-grade test scores improved 8 percentage points in reading and 12 percentage points in math.
“When you look at the (STAAR testing) chart, I think it’s fair to say the general trends compared to last year are largely positive,” district spokesperson Kyle DeBeer said. “We see some exceptions, but by and large we see gains and in many cases we see double-digit gains.”
Of the five schools in the Prosper Waco partnership, only Brook Avenue Elementary saw in slide in one of it scores. Its reading score fell by three points, but its math score increased by 15 points.
Nelson said he is hopeful, but he is waiting to celebrate until final results are out in August.
“For most of our improvement-required schools, most of them, not all, but most of them, it’s down to a few kids whether they make it or not,” Nelson said. “So it may look like they aren’t going to make it but when we get our data in August they make it.
“What happened last year is everybody thought they were going to make it and then in August when it came out, they didn’t make it.”
There are a few variables the public must take into account, he said. The preliminary testing data from the state agency is “masked,” which means it has yet to account for students who moved to another school or district. By August, all the data released will be final and “unmasked.”
The preliminary data also does not include the TEA’s cutoff score for improvement-required ratings in reading and math. The cutoff can change from year to year and has changed for the past five years.
“You see places like McKinney, Hutto they don’t think about things like that, because they are nowhere near the cutoff score,” Nelson said. “But places where they are right at the cutoff score, where you put that cutoff score can make a huge difference.”
Instruction made all the difference this year, Benson said.
“There are certain things that we are not certain about, like the cutoff scores, but one thing we can control in our district is the instruction,” Benson said.
Officials also worked to foster a positive attitude when approaching state testing, Nelson said.
“One of the main things we tried to do beginning a year ago was to work on the culture of our district, really trying to improve the attitude around this work,” Nelson said. “We want our employees to embrace the idea that no matter where our kids come from, that cannot be an excuse. Their home atmosphere cannot be an excuse for poor student outcomes.
“We really tried to set the stage that even though these kids, a majority of them are economically disadvantaged, that we all have to firmly believe that they can learn and learn at high levels.”
Nelson said administrators asked teachers to plan their lessons differently and had the students write in journals throughout the year to prepare for the writing portion of the STAAR test. The district also added Saturday tutorials for children who struggled on the STAAR test last year and implemented many other initiatives aimed at improving student outcomes.
Nelson said he already has some new initiatives planned for the next school year.
“We will be hand selecting our classes for next year by kid and by class,” he said. “We will try to match up our kids’ needs with the strongest teachers that we have. We’re looking at different things and matching up our kids with teachers that would be best with them.”
Wrapping up his first year as the superintendent of Waco ISD, Nelson said he knows there is more work to be done.
“We’re happy with the results so far, but we recognize we have a long way to go,” he said. “We’re definitely on the right track. Our community should feel comfortable that what we’re doing is not a gimmick. It’s good quality instructional leadership.”