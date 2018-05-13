When West High School Principal Don Snook found out in February he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer, doctors said it would most likely be something he could overcome with a relatively simple surgery.
But what he hoped would be simple turned into a three-month recovery process. Major complications at one point along the way could have ended his life had it not been for an outpouring of support from their West community, said Tanya Snook, Don’s wife and a West Junior High School teacher.
Don Snook, who has been with West ISD for three years, returned to work for the first time Friday in hopes of being strong enough by Saturday to see his latest group of seniors graduate, he said.
Since February, the Snooks have seen a variety of people step up to help Don Snook recover and Tanya Snook keep her wits about her. They have seen everything from prayer circles in classrooms to students in formal attire bringing this year’s prom celebration to the hospital. They have also had fellow teachers and parents make meals for them and care for their daughter, freshman Hailey Routson, on the days when Tanya Snook needed to be by her husband’s side.
“I really feel the support of the community,” Don Snook said. “I think that has allowed me to heal faster.”
Cade Fleaher, a former student, even set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise $15,000 to cover medical bills, the Snooks said.
Fleaher was not available for comment but wrote on the GoFundMe website that he wants to help the Snooks keep living their lives as normally as possible.
“They’ve been educators as long as I’ve been alive,” Fleaher wrote. “Don Snook was my principal at West High School. He towers over just about everybody and takes pretty much everything seriously, especially his students’ futures. His wife, Tanya Snook, was unquestionably my favorite teacher during high school. Their daughter, Hailey, has pretty much become a little sister to me.”
He wrote that he would not be a freshman at West Point, the United States Military Academy, without encouragement and support from the Snooks.
“It’s not going to be easy to pay for all of that treatment, especially with two educators’ salaries and a daughter who’s starting to look at potential colleges,” Fleaher wrote. “With enough things to worry about as it is, medical bills should not be added to their list.”
Don Snook’s symptoms started in December, when he discovered blood in his urine. At 56, doctors told him bladder cancer is usually something older men get.
Bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men, according to the American Cancer Society. About nine out of 10 people with the cancer are older than age 55, and the average age at diagnosis is 73, the American Cancer Society website states.
Don Snook had no history of cancer in his family, he said. The diagnosis was unexpected.
Doctors initially told him his treatment likely would involve an outpatient surgery to remove the cancer, followed by chemotherapy and radiation treatments, then periodic checkups, he said.
But doctors were not able to remove all the cancerous cells, which were at the top of his bladder, he said. Ten days later, at the end of February, he had the same operation at another hospital with better instruments.
As he recovered, he waited for word from his doctors and took off work from the beginning of March until right before spring break, he said.
But his next report from the doctor was another setback. His cancer had spread to other areas of his body.
“I had bad news after bad news,” Don Snook said.
Doctors gave him a couple options: either go through chemo and be out sick, or remove the bladder.
He opted to remove the bladder, a seven-hour surgery that left him with another choice. He could have a urostomy, which would require him to have a pouch connected to the kidneys through an open wound. Or doctors could create a neobladder by reconstructing the organ using part of his intestine, he said.
He chose the latter, which still required him to use a urostomy bag as his body recovered and adapted to the neobladder.
Using the urostomy bag permanently would have drastically changed his quality of life, he said.
“It’s an open wound, so you can’t get it wet,” he said. “But I love swimming, snorkeling, diving and I wouldn’t have been able to do that anymore.”
As Don Snook recovered, the family stayed at a bed and breakfast in West to cut down on the travel between work and their home outside the county, they said. West ISD special education director Carla Sykora let them stay in her bed and breakfast when it was not rented out, Tanya Snook said. They stayed with Sykora when it was rented, she said.
This allowed Tanya Snook and a nurse to check on Don Snook during her work day as he healed, Tanya Snook said.
Had it not been for Tanya Snook and the nurse’s close proximity, Don Snook might not have survived a sudden onset of complications from the last surgery, she said.
Two weeks after he had been released from the hospital, which was also Routson’s birthday and the day before his next doctor’s appointment, Don Snook felt a pain in his back as he rested in one of Sykora’s living room chairs. He had a grey tint to his skin, and at the urging of his nurse, Tanya Snook rushed him to the nearest emergency room.
He had 20 pulmonary embolisms and was suffering from pneumonia and sepsis because of complications with the urostomy bag, Tanya Snook said.
“They told me if I had waited (longer), he wouldn’t have made it,” she said.
Once Don Snook was stable, he stayed in the hospital for four days. With Tanya Snook at a loss for what to do or how to help her family in that moment, little by little, the gestures of kindness from others became larger and larger, she said.
The wife of West ISD Superintendent David Truitt surprised Routson with a birthday dinner. And Routson’s best friend’s mother also surprised her with a last-minute birthday party with a group of friends and even a cake to help her remember some good in all the chaos, Tanya Snook said.
Jacqueline Uptmore, the West High cheer sponsor and a sixth-grade English teacher, took Routson, the school’s mascot, under her roof on any day that was needed, and seniors and juniors who could drive helped Routson get to extracurricular events, Tanya Snook said.
“There has been lots of prayers,” Uptmore said. “We took care of Hailey for several weeks. Wednesday nights we have Junior Historians. She would come home with us and we would take her to school the next morning. I guess that was God’s plan all along once Don started having to stay at the hospital for several days. We really enjoyed her, and it was just easier if she kept her routine.”
But live in West long enough, and one finds out the community’s kindness comes with the territory when tragedy strikes, Uptmore said. Don Snook’s medical complications happened at the same time West was honoring the lives lost during the fertilizer plant explosion in April 2013.
The explosion killed 15 people and injured hundreds, while destroying three schools and more than 350 homes. During that time, the West community saw swarms of volunteers pour hours into helping the city recover in a variety of ways.
“I think it has become, since the explosion, it’s just what happens with us,” Uptmore said. “With the explosion, you saw so much togetherness and support that I think we’re just automatically trained for that.”
Don Snook continues to get stronger as each day passes, he said. Now the family will have to look toward how to handle the medical expenses and any other medical treatment Don Snook may need in the future, they said.
As of Saturday night, the Snooks’ GoFundMe campaign had raised $1,260 of the $15,000 goal. But the family is more focused on healing and trying to find ways to return the support they received.
“I have no clue how to say thank you,” Tanya Snook said. “I was out of days, because you know, we get so many days (off). I was out of days, and the teachers started Donating days to me even. That’s something they don’t have now. They gave me that from them, and I don’t know how to say thank you for all of that. We know we belong here now. We knew before, but now we really know.”