A Bruceville-Eddy High School teacher is on administrative leave for allegedly making a threat to a high school student, according to a press release from Superintendent Richard Kilgore on Monday.

The details about the incident are unclear, but officials with the Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District and the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department are investigating the situation.

"B-E ISD takes any and all threats made to students, faculty and staff very seriously, and we appreciate the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department and all they do to keep the district safe," Kilgore wrote in the release.

Kilgore went on to call the situation a personnel matter and stated no additional statements regarding the issue could be made Monday.

Shelly Conlon has covered K-12 education for the Tribune-Herald since July 2016. Prior to the Tribune-Herald, she was the managing editor for the Waxahachie Daily Light, and an intern for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you