Sunday's Bowen MusicFest at Touchdown Alley outside McLane Stadium not only will entertain thousands of music fans with hours of live performances, but will play a role in continuing a Waco educational program aimed at preparing young children of at-risk Latino families for school.
The six-year-old Bowen Family Foundation has designated the newly created Inspiracion, an early childhood education program derived from Avance Waco, as one of two recipients of proceeds from this year's event. The other is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Texas musician and Waco native Wade Bowen started his MusicFest 20 years ago as a way to repay fans and raise money for local charities. As the festival grew, so did the money raised, leading Bowen and his sister Jill Bowen Goss to set up a family foundation to handle the charitable contributions. In two decades, the MusicFest has raised more than $2.5 million, giving to causes including the Court Appointed Special Advocate program, the Advocacy Center, the Boys and Girls Club of Waco, rebuilding efforts after the West fertilizer plant explosion, Compassion Ministries, Brazos Education Foundation and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Inspiracion, which will start at Alta Vista Elementary School this fall, is the first school-based educational project to receive a foundation grant, but Goss said the Prosper Waco program meshed with the foundation's mission of aiding families.
"Prosper Waco is trying to break the cycle of poverty in Waco. We felt drawn to get (Inspiracion) started and we're proud to be part of this," Goss said.
She found out about the program through acquaintances and the foundation's online grant application site.
"It's really special for our family to come together and give back to the community we grew up in and love," Goss said.
Based on educational programs run by the nonprofit Avance Waco, Inspiracion will provide materials in Spanish and English as well as home parental training for young children up to three years old with the idea of strengthening language skills and preparing children for pre-K.
Goss said the amount given will depend on this Sunday's festival, but likely would be enough to fund a program specialist and a person trained in parental home education for the school year starting in August.
Inspiracion will start at Alta Vista, one of five Waco Independent School District campuses threatened with a state shutdown for continued poor performances on state academic standards tests. Starting this year, the nonprofit community services organization Prosper Waco will oversee those five schools — Alta Vista, Brook Avenue Elementary. J.H. Hines Elementary, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School — in a partnership with Waco ISD.
The support from the Bowen Family Foundation is timely, said Dillon Meek, a Waco city councilman and Prosper Waco board member.
"One of the most critical needs we have in our community right now is the five schools facing closures," Meek said. "This is an organization showing up at the right time."
The Prosper Waco-Waco ISD collaboration is intended to provide extra educational and social resources for the five schools, including a greater flexibility to handle outside funding for specific needs, Meek said.
The new partnership will allow a small part of Avance Waco's work with early childhood education in the community to continue after the organization formally closes this week. Avance Waco suspended operations last fall due in part to cutbacks in state and federal funding, but restarted in February to finish the program for parents and children already involved.
Waco ISD officials hope Inspiracion can serve as a model to replace Avance services for other schools in the district.
"Avance as an entity is going away, but we see Inspiracion as a successor," Waco ISD spokesperson Kyle DeBeer said.
Hector Sabido served as Avance's board chairman starting this year and will transition to chairing the Inspiracion board.
Inspiracion has been organized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and will work with an almost $200,000 budget for its first year, Sabido said.
"Our goal is to move to the five campuses (that Prosper Waco will oversee) and, ultimately, we would love to be on every Waco campus," he said.