One of Waco’s newest programs to prevent summer learning loss is changing locations and adding space for more students during its second year, but organizers are asking for the community’s help to cover some of the cost.
Organizers for Waco’s Freedom Schools, endorsed by the Children’s Defense Fund and launched by Baylor University, are trying to raise $5,000 for supplies and daily snacks for 70 children. In addition to serving 20 more students this year, the program is also moving from Cesar Chavez Middle School to Indian Spring Middle School, Freedom School executive director Lakia Scott said.
The group will host a Reading Between the Vines fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. The event will include a wine tasting, silent art auction, a children’s book release and raffle giveaways, Scott said.
Children’s Defense Fund Freedom Schools are literacy enrichment programs that allow children to tackle civic issues through debate and book discussions. It is tied to Baylor University’s School of Education and started last summer with about 50 students.
The program is free to all participants, but tuition averages about $1,200 per student, which is what makes this year’s fundraising important, Scott said.
With 20 more sixth- and seventh-grade students expected to enroll this year, coordinators moved the program to Indian Spring Middle School because they saw a need to be in one of Waco Independent School District’s underperforming schools fighting possible closure for failing to meet state academic standards for five consecutive years.
The district encouraged organizers to move the program to Indian Spring because of the support it would provide students there, Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
“Even though this occurs after testing but before major decisions are made, we’re hoping we can have some impact on local students who attend the school and some returning students from last year who attend Chavez Middle,” Scott said.
In the fall, Waco ISD officials identified literacy as one of the biggest challenges facing students in the district. Freedom Schools immerse students in issues in a way that helps them apply literacy skills and close achievement gaps, said Mary Duty, a member of the program’s advisory council.
“It’s so neat. Someone mentioned last year that if we had a summer school run like Freedom Schools, our literacy fall-off would be less,” Duty said. “The way they do it, kids just become intoxicated with learning. It’s meaningful work, meaningful reading.”
But mentors and volunteers will be taking a different approach to the program compared to last year, Scott said.
Students will split up into “clubs” for daily activities this year, while they participated as one large group last year. They will have the choice to join clubs involving gardening, debate, artistic movement and dance, culinary arts, sciences and even the Freedom School Press, a new student-driven newspaper, Scott said.
Weekly field trips and daily reading lessons that tie into the other activities will continue.
This summer will revolve around the issue of voter registration and once again culminate in a “day of action” students will develop as the program gets underway. Last year’s issue was childhood hunger, and the day of action included a protest through downtown Waco against federal budget proposals that would have cut money for program that fight hunger.
Whatever action students decide to take, the two hours of daily reading drive their work.
“(The books) set the tone for what you’re going to do that day,” Duty said. “And all books we choose give kids a chance to connect with their culture. We weave it all in with current events. Last year, the issue was childhood hunger. As kids would do their math remediation, they would be reading about what it cost, how much money is spent and how much food was wasted. Then everything they do is funneled into this final, grand activity.”
Volunteers and mentors will have a better grasp of what the social action day activity will look like within the first week or two of the program, Scott said.
Tickets for Reading Between the Vines are $35 and available at Eventbrite.com. The program will run from June 13 to July 27. To register a child for this year’s program, email Scott at Lakia_Scott@baylor.edu.