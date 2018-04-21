From getting a stray dog back on its feet, to hosting a farmers market and cook-off, 51 Axtell High School seniors, almost the whole senior class, are spending their last months of high school following the three E’s of Axtell’s instructional model.
They are engaging in problem solving, developing entrepreneurial spirit and becoming ethical citizens by performing 15 tasks to make Axtell a better place before the year is up, Superintendent J.R. Proctor said.
“I’m hoping we can spread the importance of working together,” senior Baylie Gann said. “Through this, we really have had to work together and stay in touch and get on the same page.”
At a time of year when high-stakes standardized testing is often the main focus for schools, Axtell High teachers are using the projects to give students "softer" skills that might be more for future career paths, Proctor said.
“When you look at what corporations and entities are looking for from high school graduates, it doesn’t say the ability to take a multiple-choice test,” Proctor said. “It talks about enterprising, ethical citizenship. When we focused on the development of this, we focused on the academic side but also the personal development side, and service is a big part of what it means to be a good citizen.”
Students had to pitch their ideas to teachers first, then pitch them to Proctor for final approval, he said. The seniors have been working on their projects for about the last month, and some are working on more than one at a time, he said.
Gann, who wants to teach elementary school after she graduates, helped start a mentor group and a rock garden for the Axtell Elementary, she said. The rock garden gives younger students a chance to embrace lessons of kindness early on by painting and writing words of compassion and encouragement to others. The mentor group is setting up a camp to celebrate girl power through crafts, cookies and community service at a local nursing home, she said.
“It’s a lot more complicated to plan than the rocks one, because rocks aren’t as high-maintenance as children are,” Gann said. “But it’s going well, and we’re communicating more. There’s a lot more planning involved. … I love getting to plan them and setting everything up and everyone working toward one goal.”
Reaching the younger students who will follow behind the class of 2018 is exactly what Proctor and his teachers are aiming for, he said.
It is not uncommon for students to attend Axtell ISD schools from kindergarten through senior year, Proctor said. With less than 800 students, Proctor hopes to extend the effort down to lower grade levels next year, he said.
In addition to the practical lessons, the projects have helped some of the quieter students come out of their shells, Principal Sunny Beseda said.
“I’ve seen my top 10 percent kids a little uncomfortable because it’s a little outside the box for them. One student even said, ‘Just give us a test. It’ll be easier for us to just study,’” Beseda said. “It’s been interesting to see who is uncomfortable.”
Groups were supposed to follow a formal process and guidelines for each project, but some were too excited about their work and jumped ahead, she said.
For one, an effort to help Scrappy, a terrier-mix often found lounging on the campus, got going before it made it through the official process.
Scrappy quickly became the center of attention for three or four students after they realized he had a bum hind leg and they had difficulty finding his owner.
The students quickly raised enough money to get the dog his needed vaccinations and a micro chip. They even had a veterinarian amputate the leg, which could not be saved.
While the projects present a challenge for some students, they fit right in with others' skill sets, Beseda said. Cody Reinke is one who may not thrive with his nose in a book, but he shines when it comes to hands-on work, technical skills and coordinating efforts, she said.
Reinke is part of a group that is starting a community garden near the school’s field house for people who might not be able to afford certain foods, but can grow their own. As the group made its plan, Reinke suggested building a protective fence around the garden, he said.
“My English teacher said in class I’m quiet, but with this it’s more my style and I came out of my shell, like when I started working on this fence,” Reinke said.
Reinke, who works at an RV park taking care of landscape and building fences, spent part of the weekend with his peers digging holes for fence poles and welding pieces together, he said. He also led the way for his group to find business willing to donate materials for the garden, while other students were shyer about approaching business leaders, he said.
“It’s pretty fun, getting to really know more of them because I haven’t ever worked with any of them,” Reinke said. “I’ve learned to work with other people you sometimes don’t really cooperate with.”
Other projects include painting a pipe fence, building a fence for cattle and hosting a cook-off and farmers market next month. The cooking contest will run from 1 to 5 p.m. May 6, and the farmers market will run from 1 to 6 p.m. the same day at the football field and softball field parking lots, senior Bradley Farley said.
“Hopefully this just kind of acts as a doorway, and we can just kind of pass the torch,” Farley said. “Once we graduate and we go on and do whatever it is we want to do with our lives, we have to have people who take over and build their own ideas.”