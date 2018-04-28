Two rural school districts in the area are preparing to join 172 other districts in Texas in allowing certain employees to conceal carry firearms on campus, in the wake of a February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.
Mart Independent School District trustees are considering a policy that would allow the superintendent to appoint specific district employees and board members to carry certain firearms at school and school-related events, as long as they’re properly trained. The district could approve the policy as soon as next month, Interim Superintendent Len Williams said.
And Marlin ISD, in Falls County, recently passed a similar policy as an additional layer of safety to the district’s one-man, armed police department that will start next year, Superintendent Michael Seabolt said.
“If you’ve got people with prior training, it makes sense to look at those people,” Seabolt said. “They have valuable skills and training, and you want to use all the available resources you have within the constraints of a budget.”
The policies come at a time when a majority of Americans and educators oppose the idea on a national level.
In a March survey of 1,000 teachers nationwide, a month after the Florida shooting, the National Education Association found more than 80 percent of those surveyed stated they would not carry a gun in school, including 63 percent of NEA members who own a gun, the survey stated.
And a recent Gallup poll showed while a majority of Americans favor increasing school safety precautions, 56 percent of the more than 700 adults surveyed opposed the idea of arming teachers. NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia spoke against the idea, calling the concept of arming teachers and other personnel ill-conceived and dangerous.
“Our students need more books, art and music programs, nurses and school counselors; they do not need more guns in their classrooms,” Garcia stated in an NEA press release. “Teachers should be teaching, not acting as armed security guards, or receiving training to become sharpshooters.”
But the issue is more complex in areas like Mart and Marlin, where school districts rely heavily on small police departments with unclear response times. Those police departments aren’t enough, superintendents said.
Mart is a town of about 2,000 people, and the police department only has four officers, said Williams, who is also the town’s mayor.
“There are no school resource officers, and the police are stretched pretty thin, very thin,” Williams said. “We’re still counting on them and hoping they can be there within the normal response time. Our chief of police will work hand in hand with all of our training. Our policeman will know everything about how we will conform to our policy. He is the main link to our training, and has many resources.”
Texas allows school districts two options when it comes to arming employees. The school marshal plan allows districts to designate one armed person and follows certain training regulations at the state level. The Guardian plan allows the district to grant permission to anyone with broader discretion. But a policy like Marlin’s is so commonplace that the Texas Association of School Boards has standard policy for schools choosing to go that direction, Seabolt said.
“Given the incidents across the nation, schools everywhere are looking for ways to better protect students,” Seabolt said. “That looks different in different schools with different needs. In some very small, very rural schools arming teachers may make sense. In Marlin, we have elected for a blended approach: traditional law enforcement with a select few vetted by the superintendent and approved by the board. I don’t think arming teachers is needed in Marlin. Traditional law enforcement along with a handful of highly qualified select individuals can meet our safety needs.”
Nationwide, there have been eight mass shootings with four or more fatalities at elementary and secondary schools since 1996, according to a recent study from Northeastern University. But more than 210,000 students have experienced some sort of gun violence at school since the Columbine High School shooting in 1999 in Colorado, according to The Washington Post. Following the shooting in Florida earlier this year, President Donald Trump championed the idea of arming teachers and school employees as a way to increase security and help combat mass shootings on school campuses.
Of the 20 districts in McLennan County, a majority have policies that only allow employees to have firearms on district property if an employee holds a Texas handgun license and the gun remains in a locked car. And local districts often rely on school resource officers or city police departments, or they have their own law enforcement officers.
Of 1,023 districts statewide, at least 172 districts allow staff to carry firearms and one district has a school marshal program in place, said Barbara Williams, the Texas Association of School Boards spokeswoman. Approximately 150 districts have their own police departments, and more than 250 districts that do not have a police department do have school resource officers, she said. She anticipates the number of districts with policies to arm employees may continue to grow.
If Mart ISD trustees pass the policy, the district would be the second to do so in the county. La Vega ISD passed a similar policy in 2015.
“The number will be very, very small and will not include teachers,” Seabolt said. “In general, I am looking for non-teaching personnel with substantial prior training. We have a few people in the district that meet that standard. The district will pay for training as needed. I will not get into the specifics of who is carrying or who is not, but will verify that no classroom teachers are authorized to carry weapons.”
Mart ISD will also pay for any needed training, but unlike Marlin armed personnel might also include educators. Employees chosen in each district will work with local police departments to be trained, the superintendents said.
And Marlin ISD’s policy would also include the authority for the district to revoke an employee’s ability to possess a firearm on campus at any time.
Those extra layers of precautions don’t eliminate the risk for liabilities, according to Tom Kelley, a safety specialist and Texas Commission on Law Enforcement training coordinator. Kelley works at the Texas School Safety Center, which was set up to serve as a research-based clearinghouse for a variety of safety and security information and often provides school districts with resources.
Kelley said school district employees carrying firearms at school has the potential to “open a whole can of worms.”
“I can’t fault a district for looking after themselves to be prepared for it, but you have to make sure the community is behind you,” Kelley said. “Anytime you introduce guns into schools, there’s always a chance of someone getting hurt. Even law enforcement officers have accidental discharge.”
He urged school board members to weigh the policy, resources and accountability heavily, because implementing a policy that allows designated employees to conceal carry on a school campus is “very much a local decision,” he said.
“It isn’t that we’re against it,” Kelley said. “But in a perfect world, we would like to have guns only in the hands of law enforcement.”