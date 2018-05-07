Sticker shock over home re-appraisals may have led West voters to reject a $20 million bond proposal Saturday that was meant to replace West Elementary School, bond election backers said this week as they weighed their next move.
The election had the misfortune of being scheduled just weeks after West Independent School District homeowners got the news of their property values, which went up an average of 12.6 percent across the district.
“I’m disappointed, but the saying goes, ‘The people have spoken,’” West Mayor Tommy Muska said Monday. “It was a matter of increased appraisals that really made them think from their pocketbooks and not from their hearts. I can’t blame them. I still think there is a need for a new elementary school.”
West ISD leaders will soon discuss whether to call for another bond election in November or next May, and if so, whether to seek a smaller amount from voters, Superintendent David Truitt said Monday.
The district’s school board will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the West ISD Administration Building to discuss the election’s outcome, lessons learned and consider where to go next, he said.
“We’re still in a little disbelief, but today is a new day,” Truitt said. “And we’re going to continue to do what’s best for our kids, our teachers and our parents. Now it’s my job to get the community on board with this.”
Voters on Saturday rejected the idea of a larger elementary school 529 votes to 468, with 53 percent opposed. The bond would have replaced a campus that had not seen major renovations since its construction in 1952. It was the last major school replacement project for the West Independent School District since the town was ravaged by a fertilizer plant explosion in April 2013.
The tragedy killed 15 people and injured hundreds, while destroying three schools and more than 350 schools.
The election came on the heels of the fifth anniversary of the explosion, a time when West ISD has been seen as a driving force in the town’s recovery efforts.
Since the explosion, West ISD has opened a $52 million high school and middle school facility, using money from insurance payouts and state and federal aid. The district has also converted a school built in 1923 into a new administration building. The district is also in the process of converting the old administration building into an alternative school and building a new athletics complex.
The bond election for the new elementary school was called in February. Given spring break and Easter, that left a little more than a month to make the case to voters, said Rose Kolar, the political action committee chairwoman behind the bond, said the timing of the bond election was difficult.
Kolar said West voters are a unique group, and there was little time to communicate the details of bond elections to different voting blocs such as elementary school parents and older voters, she said.
She said the school board’s decision to seek the bond wasn’t rushed, but she heard voters say the election process felt rushed.
When the McLennan County Appraisal District released this year’s tax appraisals in April, the rising home values may have turned people against a tax increase, Kolar said.
“The sticker shock of the taxes coming out right before the election, no matter what we said, they were still in shock,” Kolar said.
Had the bond passed, it would have added another 23 cents per $100 of property value to the West ISD tax rate, which is now at a little more than $1.29 per $100 of property value, according to district documents.
Without factoring in the appraisal increases, the tax bill on a $100,000 home in the district would have gone up by $19.16 per month, almost $230 per year. The annual school tax on a $100,000 home would have gone up from $1,290.70 to $1,520.70.
“Everybody’s been complaining how the appraisal board has increased the values,” Muska said. “And when you see that kind of increase, it’s not the most perfect time to ask for a $20 million bond to increase taxes even more.”
School officials have said the bond’s passage also would have solved crowding that occurred at West Elementary when about 200 intermediate students were moved there after the deadly blast.
The bond would have expanded the school’s size from 52,000 square feet to 80,000, enough space for the 530 students now enrolled and 200 more in the future. The expansion would allow more flexibility for 21st century learning, Principal Cari Detlefsen said earlier this year.
Along with other upgrades, the district would have sold the previous building and moved the school away from its current campus on the town’s main street, less than a full block from the Interstate 35 access roads.
“The results from the bond election on Saturday came with much disappointment and tears shed by all,” Detlefsen wrote in an email Monday to the Tribune-Herald, echoing Truitt. “Students at West Elementary had such high hopes that they would soon be able to attend school in a new, up-to-date facility. A facility that supported next generation learning. For me, what was the most disheartening was reading posts and hearing from parents about how their kids reacted to the news when announced and their broken dreams. This was not for us, but for them.”
She went on to say that despite the setback, students will be given the best educational experience that can be provided in the current facility, and West ISD will continue to advocate current and future students.
Kolar, the mother of two West Elementary students, also called the bond’s failure a disappointment and a devastation to the community.
But she said the rejection won’t stop West’s future growth, and she is eyeing the possibilities of a bond election within the next year.
“I’m devastated that at this point since it did not pass, we may have to look at designing a smaller school,” Kolar said. “We don’t even know what we’re going to have to do, but the cost of construction will most likely be more this next go-round. … And the fact we have to go even longer with our children being in a school that’s not OK. There are just a lot of things wrong with it. That’s the devastating part of it.”
Truitt has previously mentioned the possibility of adding portable buildings back to the campus if the bond did not pass.
He also said if the school board decides to call for another bond, the district will have to improve its communication, transparency and ability to explain the scope of the work and design plans with voters.
He said the district needs to sit down with residents who didn’t think the timing was right to help them better understand the need behind a new campus. He often encountered those who said, “I agree we need a new campus, but…,” he said.
“We have a consensus we need to get this done,” Truitt said. “We just need to come together as a community and get this done. We may have to looking at overall cost, location, and all the things that go into the facility or design, but let’s come together and do something great for our kids.”