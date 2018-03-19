The ingredients were all there for a big weekend in Waco, including a couple of college basketball tournaments, the Texas Food Truck Showdown, Spring at the Silos and spring breakers embarking on one last fling.
City tourism officials predicted a turnout approaching 150,000 visitors. Though the counting continued on Monday, local food and lodging establishments and tourism officials said the scene did not disappoint. Severe weather cut the food truck competition and Silos event short by a few hours, an occurrence “that created moaning and groaning” among food truck competitors who missed out on serving time, according to one participant.
But overall, big doings downtown and on the banks of Lake Brazos created ripples felt citywide, even across town at BJ’s Brewhouse, Waco Drive at State Highway 6, where manager Michael Bente said available tables proved in short supply all weekend. Per company policy, he personally examined all out-of-state IDs used to purchase drinks, and he said patrons from a smorgasbord of states visited BJ’s to dine and imbibe.
“It was really across the board,” Bente said. “There were people here from Michigan, Minnesota, New York, the Carolinas. The eastern seaboard was well represented. We also had a few from California, but we’re used to seeing those because a lot of Baylor students are from there.”
Waco and Baylor University were playing host to first-and-second-round games in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, bringing teams from Michigan, Northern Colorado and Grambling State University in Louisiana to the Ferrell Center. The Baylor men’s basketball team, meanwhile, played opening-round games in the National Invitation Tournament, besting Wagner College from Staten Island, New York, before falling to Mississippi State University.
Magnolia Market at the Silos attracted 80,000 people last week, about 30,000 between Monday and Wednesday and 50,000 during the three-day Spring at the Silos event, Magnolia spokesman Brock Murphy said in an email response to questions.
The attraction led to traffic jams at Sixth Street and Webster Avenue and beyond, a situation aggravated by street repairs and closings but mitigated by the presence of off-duty Waco police officers directing traffic.
This year’s attendance compares favorably with last year’s extravaganza, “in which we estimated roughly 70,000 people visited the Silos during the week of Spring at the Silos, roughly 30,000 people from Monday through Wednesday and roughly 40,000 for the actual three-day event,” Murphy said.
“The inclement weather was unfortunate, but we knew it was coming,” he wrote. “We initially thought it would come into play much earlier in the day, so we were prepared. While we never like to shut things down early, we had a plan in place to ensure the safety of our guests, vendors and employees.”
Waco Police spokesman Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said the city and the department “enjoyed a very positive weekend, with no major, significant events. We had additional traffic downtown, and we made additional traffic assignments, but the only issue encountered was the closing of the Food Truck Showdown a little bit early. Everybody seemed to enjoy themselves.”
Swanton said the local Emergency Operations Center was activated to provide troubleshooting capabilities, “and we had a whole lot of officers who worked a whole lot of overtime, meaning there were many families without spouses because of all the events. But we were glad to contribute to Waco’s success.”
He said Monday he did not yet have a tally of overtime-related costs.
Jordan Barrus, from Fort Worth, traveled 90 miles down Interstate 35 to serve seasoned shrimp at the Texas Food Truck Showdown. He said this was Coco Shrimp’s first exposure to Waco, but he will return.
“I was a bit surprised we didn’t win the People’s Choice award. I thought our line was the longest most of the day,” Barrus said. “I heard the owners of trucks on each side of us complaining when the decision was made to close the event. They were all saying that after 4 p.m., the trucks can sell anything they want, which makes it all worthwhile. They did not get to do that.”
Rules dictate the size and type of dishes to be offered during the formal competition, which ended with Five Boys Ranch Restaurant and Catering Services, of Bridgeport, ruled crowd favorite for its brisket mac and cheese. Crazy Burger walked away as overall champion.
Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco, laughed and said, “Technically speaking, we had a heckuva ton of people,” when asked about the crowd size and its potential impact on the local economy.
Henderson said she and her staff staked out three areas around downtown, counting cars in each. She took the area around Magnolia Market, and others took the area around Austin Avenue and the area closer to the river.
“All three teams noticed heavy use of parking facilities, off-street parking and on-street parking,” Henderson said. “We had to travel to Columbus Avenue before we found parking at normal levels. The area between Clay Avenue and Interstate 35 was absolutely thick with parked vehicles. Basically everywhere people could park, they did park. And people were making good use of the shuttles.”
Jennifer Wilson, owner of Spice Village, said her mix of shops were slammed starting Monday of last week.
“The whole week was kind of crazy, a blur. People have been buying everything, especially items made in Texas, locally or that would be considered souvenirs,” Wilson said. “It’s kind of funny, we’ve probably seen more people from Iowa than any other state. Obviously we see Oklahoma, Arkansas, California and Louisiana, but Iowa is getting repetitive.”
Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, said comments about Waco on social media captured her fancy.
“Waco is getting on people’s bucket list, a place they must visit before they die,” Pendergraft said. “The reaction has been so positive.”
She said Greater Waco serves as home to about 4,000 top-quality hotel rooms that tourists and visitors would find appealing.
“Pretty much every one of those was taken over the weekend,” she said. “You could find a room here and there, but not many. Vacation rentals and bed-and-breakfast locations helped supply rooms for those needing them, and we were happy about that.”
During Spring at the Silos, Waco Transit was providing shuttle service from Baylor University’s McLane Stadium to points of interest downtown, including Magnolia Market. Pendergraft said 9,513 people hitched a ride on the service over the three days. Another 3,327 people rode the new route linking downtown to Magnolia Table, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new restaurant on Waco’s traffic cirlce, between March 4 and Sunday.
Hey Sugar, a candy and ice cream emporium on Austin Avenue, “saw business tripled or guadrupled each day last week,” supervisor Tyler Ballard said. “We saw sales exceed $1,500 every day, and they usually hit $500 to $600. We sold all kinds of candy, especially chocolate, as well as ice cream.”
Spring break and Spring at the Silos once again brought a hungry crowd that took advantage of The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill nearby at Eighth Street and Webster Avenue, kitchen manager Barry Muschaweck said.
“It was crazy in here all last week and packed over the weekend. We saw a lot of out-of-towners, maybe 90 percent of the customers,” Muschaweck said. “We probably fed 2,000 people over the last few days, including the weekend. It’s probably the second-biggest turnout we’ve ever had, second only to last year’s Spring at the Silos.”