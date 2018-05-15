McLennan County has had plenty of inquiries over the years about the old Grand Karem Shrine building it owns downtown, with its Moorish-style arched entry and ballroom large enough for hundreds.
But after county officials finally put it up for bid, they were surprised to find no takers.
McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday that no one had submitted a bid to purchase the 90-year-old Shrine building at 701 Washington Ave., along with an adjacent parking lot. County officials sought bids in an attempt to put the mostly empty building back on the tax rolls.
County Judge Scott Felton said he didn’t know what to expect as many buyers are not familiar with a sealed bid process.
“I guess the bottom line is I’d thought we’d have got something,” Felton said.
The original bid set a minimum price based on the appraised value, County Administrator Dustin Chapman said. The county is not disclosing that amount, he said.
Commissioners agreed Tuesday to hire commercial real estate broker Jim Peevey at Reid Peevey Real Estate Company to list the property. Peevey said he is confident and excited about the potential of what he said was one of downtown’s coolest buildings.
“It’s really, really special,” he said.
Peevey said it’s too difficult to say how long the building will be on the market.
“The good thing is there’s a lot of energy down there right now,” he said.
About a decade ago, Waco Independent School District hired him to sell several of its properties and they received multiple offers, he said.
Peevey said he plans on using a similar approach to selling the county’s building by reaching outside Waco’s market.
Peevey will receive 3 percent of the sale price as commission, However, if the buyer also has a broker, the commission jumps to 4.5 percent and will be split between the two brokers, Chapman said.
The building’s architecture remains largely unchanged since it opened in 1928. The county bought the structure with a full basement and three floors above ground for $383,000 in August 1995, after the Karem Shrine relocated to a new headquarters off North River Crossing.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said he wasn’t necessarily surprised by the lack of bids, given how much development is already underway in downtown. Perry said Peevey will be able to market to developers outside of the Waco area that might have an interest in the property.
“I wish we could have got a bid from someone local but obviously we didn’t,” he said.
While no one submitted a bid, 29 copies of the bid application were downloaded from the county’s website, Chapman said.
The location formerly was considered for a joint venture with the city of Waco that would have included a new home for the 10th Court of Appeals, but a study found that it would be costlier than expected.
Felton said hiring a broker may succeed where a sealed bid process failed.
“We were doing it the lazy way,” Felton said. “Having a broker work hard to find a buyer, they’re incentivized to do so … A sealed bid primarily was just noticed by local folks, where (Peevey) goes out and has an idea who might be interested in those type of facilities.”
The sealed bid for purchase included a clause that the buyer must be willing to lease-back to the county the first floor of the building and sufficient parking spaces for a year. The space would be for the county offices currently housed at the building. The county health services department and the child support court are the only offices in the 53,000-square-foot building.
Health district
Also Tuesday, county commissioners approved paying more to participate in the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for the upcoming fiscal years.
All partnering entities — except the city of Waco — are being asked to increase their per-capita contributions over the next five years, said Sherry Williams, public health district director.
The county will increase its contribution for each resident by 25 cents per year, rising from $1 to $2.25 over the next five years. Partnering cities are being asked to increase their per-capita contributions from $1.50 to $3 over a five-year period.
The city of Waco is shouldering the vast majority of costs for the public health district, Williams said. The changes are meant to address the disparity.
Perry asked what would happen if a partnering entity opted not to approve the funding increase.
“The city of Waco makes up the difference,” Williams said.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson abstained from the vote. Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell and Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones were not at the meeting.
Family Health Center
Commissioners also approved a 2.51 percent increase in its commitment to the Family Health Center for the upcoming fiscal year. The requested amount is the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation rate for 2017, according to county documents. The center received a 2.91 percent increase last year. More than 22 percent of the county’s population received care at one of the center’s sites at least once during 2017, according to county documents.
The county’s portion for the upcoming fiscal year under the approval will be $717,886, an increase of $17,578, Chapman said.
Gibson also abstained from the Family Health Center vote.