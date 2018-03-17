A threat of severe weather didn’t stop hordes of people donning green shirts, hats and bead necklaces from trekking into downtown Waco this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Approaching storms did bring an early close to some activities though.
At least 500 people were served within the first hour of the 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Texas Food Truck Showdown on Saturday morning at Heritage Square, organizer and volunteer Jill Clements said.
“I hear the rain was supposed to move in a little bit later, so we’re hoping it will stay away and we’ll get some sun a little bit later,” Clements said Saturday morning. “It’s been beautiful so far.”
Organizers cut the showdown three hours short after nearby towns came under a severe thunderstorm warning before 5 p.m. and clouds were rolling toward Waco.
‼️🚨‼️ATTENTION‼️🚨‼️— Greater Waco Chamber (@WacoChamber) March 17, 2018
Due to the potential for dangerous weather conditions, the Texas Food Truck Showdown will CLOSE EARLY AT 5PM TODAY!! Trolleys will be available at 2nd & Franklin. PLEASE be cautious when leaving the downtown area! #TFTS pic.twitter.com/NLHu38W0u0
5:00 PM Radar update: Strong to severe storms moving parts of Central TX. Severe storms over parts of Bell, Coryell and McLennan Co. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/AvK6fl6O4T— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 17, 2018
Magnolia Market’s Spring at the Silos event was also cut short at 4:15, ahead of its scheduled 6 p.m. close.
An estimated 150,000 visitors and locals were expected turn downtown into a party this weekend for multiple events, including the food truck showdown, Magnolia Market’s Spring at the Silos, a disc golf tournament in Cameron Park, basketball tournaments at Baylor University’s Ferrell Center and more.
That is more than Waco’s overall population of 134,432, according to the latest Census Bureau information from 2016. The weekend may also help propel the city to a record number of visitors for March, said Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, earlier this week.
The # of pple from out of state in Waco for Spring @ the Silos is mind blowing. Downtown is a mess & can't imagine tmrw w/TX Food Truck Showdown ..... can't even walk.— SUSIE ALLRED (@SUSIEALLRED1) March 16, 2018
If the weekend brought in as many visitors as expected, it would mean about 350,000 came to Waco for March, she said.
“It’s been pretty busy. We’ve had great crowds, lots of overflow from the Spring at the Silos, a lot of out-of-towners here,” Clements said of the food truck competition. “I’ve talked to a lot of people from out of state, and we’re just glad to have everyone here.”
Waco mother Riki Yarbrough brought her three children, Grayson, Payton and Micha, to the annual food truck showdown for the first time.
“This allows us to sample a little bit of everything and get a little bit of a bite,” Yarbrough said. “There’s four of us, so we’re grabbing all different things and trying each other’s. It’s good. We missed it last year, but wanted to make it this year.”
The event is in its fourth year.
With items like funnel cake sundaes and noodles with quail eggs, the family said their favorite part was the smells from each food truck hitting as they passed.
“It’s like you walk, and as soon as you go past another, you’re getting sweet and then you’re getting Asian and that’s awesome,” Yarbrough said.
The competition included 35 trucks from Waco and all around Texas, plus one from Louisiana, serving their best dishes until 4 p.m. Organizers announced the showdown winners at 4:30 p.m. Each winner earned $500 and a trophy, and the overall winner went home with $5,000.
Artisan Oven was named best international dish. Bite my Biscuit earned the best between the bun award, and most unique went to Holy Frijole. Cold Stone Cremery on Wheels earned best dessert, while votes for the people’s choice were still being tallied by the time the showdown ended.
Crazy Burger was crowned the overall champion.
Closer to the “Fixer Upper” fandom near South Sixth Street and Webster Avenue, drivers saw long enough waits ahead to turn their vehicles off at four-way stops while they waited for a break in foot traffic to big enough for a police officer to wave them through.
I-35 Waco: Spring has sprung at the Silos! Prepare for extra traffic through Waco #Magnolia #SpringAtTheSilos #My35— I-35 TxDOT PIOs (@I35travel) March 16, 2018
The Silo District Trolley and other shuttles offered free rides between Magnolia Market, other businesses and attractions and off-site parking. Two young men paused among the crowds, apparently uninterested in home decor. They were on their phones, searching for virtual creatures on the Pokemon Go mobile game.
A woman complained to her travel buddies one line on the Magnolia property was a 7.5-minute wait, as others snapped selfies at Spring at the Silos backdrops and toured artisan vendors. And children tossed bean bags on the market’s lawn.
“We got here right as it opened,” North Texan Rudy Carrasco said. “This young lady wanted to come.”
Rudy and his granddaughter, Faith Carrasco, 7, were visiting from North Richland Hills, getting in one last spring break outing with Faith’s grandmother before she returns to school Monday. Faith spent time with her grandparents at the Silos bakery and lounged in a striped bean bag chair as Rudy took photos of the young “Fixer Upper” fan.
“What I like about them is they make houses,” Faith said of “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. “That’s the only thing I like about them. And I think I like Chip more, because he’s funny.”
The Gaineses repurposed the abandoned silos and surrounding facilities and opened Magnolia Market at the Silos almost two and a half years ago.
Faith said the trip was a nice way to end her week off school, and Rudy said he was surprised at how much Waco has become a tourist destination.
“It looks hippish, and it’s like everyone’s trying to be hip around here,” he said. “It’s kind of cool.”
It blows my mind how many people come to #Waco for #springatthesilos. I live near them & have never went. Maybe when the crowds leave I'll go try a cupcake or something.— Bernus Maximus (@bernusmax) March 17, 2018
Other attractions that drew large crowds included:
- The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting State Championship at the Extraco Events Center, which brought in 900 competitors
- The Down n’ Dirty 3K Trail Hike and 8K Trail Race at Cameron Park
- The Waco Jazz Orchestra concert, “Jazz at the Movies,” at the Waco Hippodrome
- St. Patrick’s Day at Barnett’s Public House, which started at 10 a.m.
- The Waco Downtown Farmers Market Miniversary and Handmade Market
- The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament and the men’s National Invitational Tournament
- Waco Charity Open Disc Golf Pro Tour at Brazos Park East
- The Cameron Park Zoo.