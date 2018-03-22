A new downtown location is in sight for the Art Center of Waco. The organization is expected to close a contract for the property next month, with fundraising and renovation soon to follow.
Art Center of Waco board member Lisa Monroe told about 300 art supporters at Thursday’s Table Toppers fundraiser that the center has a contract on property and hopes to close within a month.
“It is going to be an amazing, amazing next level for the Art Center,” Monroe said.
Monroe later said the property in question is on South Eighth Street between Austin Avenue and Interstate 35, has about 9,000 square feet of space and sits on three-quarters of an acre of land. She declined to name the building or give its address, saying those details would be announced at a later time.
The Art Center board member is on the self-termed “Cadre Locale” that had been looking for a new location for the center since October. Structural problems found at that time with the center’s building at McLennan Community College forced its closure for public use.
With the center’s existing lease agreement with MCC coming up for renewal later this year, the Art Center board opted to start looking for a downtown space rather than pursue repairs to the MCC facility.
Art Center staff have worked in the interim out of a temporary office in Cultivate 7twelve, a downtown Waco arts space at 712 Austin Ave.
If the contract closes, Art Center board members, staffers and volunteers will start work on fundraising campaigns that will enable renovation of the downtown space and support the center’s ongoing operations, Monroe said.
Board Vice President Lance Magid, speaking after Monroe at the Table Toppers event held at McLane Stadium’s Baylor Club, did not waste any time capitalizing on the advance news that a new home for the Art Center of Waco is on the horizon. Attendees’ support would be essential in the months ahead, he told the audience.
“We are about to create the hottest new arts space between Dallas and Austin. It’s going to be super fun and super important to Waco,” Magid said.
The Art Center of Waco started in downtown Waco in the 1970s and in 1976 moved to its present building, the William Cameron family’s summer home, built in the 1910s. Board members and center staffers had contemplated moving back downtown on at least three occasions since 2000, but those plans never materialized.
For director Meg Gilbert, the thought of a new downtown home for the center was “exciting” and came with a bit of history going full circle: Her grandmother Mickey Smith, a longtime Waco arts advocate, had helped the center when it relocated to MCC.