The Art Center of Waco moved a major step closer to a downtown home this week with the completed purchase of a South Eighth Street property and building.
"We're super excited," Art Center board President Jill Michaels said. "It's the next big chapter in the history of the Art Center. … It's a nice feeling we have a home and place to live right now."
The center bought a single-story, brick building at 701 S. Eighth St., and the ¾ of an acre it sits on, for $600,000 from Abco Holdings LLC, and expects to spend another $1.1 million in renovations and improvements before opening. The building, constructed in 1960, has 9,240 square feet of space as well as exterior room for parking and outdoor sculpture.
The sale ends almost six months' searching for a new location after structural problems with the center's building at McLennan Community College caused its closure for safety reasons. Rather than seek repairs for the century-old building, the former summer home of the William Cameron family, board members opted to look to move downtown.
Art center staff has been working out of temporary offices at downtown Waco's Cultivate 7twelve since October.
"This has been a long time coming, and we're so happy about it," Art Center Director Meg Gilbert said. "We're so excited to start this part of the journey."
Real estate agent and board member Lisa Monroe, co-owner of Triliji Group, said the downtown property, owned in past years by Waco's League of United Latin American Citizens council and used as a day care center, had several points in its favor: an easily accessible downtown location on a thoroughfare linking Interstate 35 and Waco Drive; first-floor convenience, complete with entry ramps, for patrons with limited mobility; location within one of the city's TIF districts; no asbestos or other environmental issues to remedy; and room for parking and sculpture.
"We are very, very happy," Monroe said. "We looked long and hard to make this happen."
Realtor Gregg Glime of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented Abco Holdings in the sale with American Bank handling the financing for the center.
"There's a lot of excitement about this. We think it will work well with both parties," Glime said.
Waco architect Grant Dudley, a partner of RBDR Pllc, Architects and an Art Center board member, worked with the center's ad hoc "Cadre Locale" committee tasked with finding a new space. His firm is working with the board on preliminary plans for the building's renovation, Michaels said.
The largely gutted building offers space for a main gallery, classrooms, studios and a multi-purpose area designed for temporary exhibits, community meetings and social functions.
Board members intend to move much of the center's outdoor Sculpture Garden to downtown, particularly Robert Wilson's "The Waco Door" and Bob Wade's "Funny Farm Family," which marks its 50th anniversary at 4 p.m. Saturday at the art center's MCC location. Michaels said center staff would be contacting artists and owners of sculptures at the MCC location about their wishes for their works.
While outdoor space at the downtown location is more limited than the site the center has called home since 1976, Monroe said the "big picture" plan for sculpture would create "sculpture walks" linking the new downtown center to the Chisholm Trail bronzes in Indian Spring Park and the proposed zoo sculptures outside the Cameron Park Zoo.
Art Center staff will continue to work out of temporary offices for the time being, with the center's summer youth art camps moving to Hillcrest Elementary School. Much of the center's office furniture, art and equipment has been moved to climate-controlled storage for the interim, Michaels said.
With the downtown property secured, fundraising will start in earnest for the balance of the purchase price — private donors have contributed more than half the amount, Monroe said — as well as renovation expenses and a campaign for center sustainability.
Center staff, board members and patrons celebrated Tuesday night at an ad hoc party, but Michaels said there is more work ahead.
"On Wednesday, we'll start raising the rest of the money," she said.