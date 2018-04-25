A 53-year-old Waco man was sentenced to 42 years in prison Wednesday for the 2014 sexual abuse of a young family member.
Jurors in Waco's 54th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before deciding punishment for Billy Rodriguez, a five-time felon and a former employee at a Waco concrete fabricator.
The jury convicted Rodriguez of continuous sexual abuse of a young child after a girl, who is now 15, testified he sexually assaulted her from September 2014 to December 2014 while the girl lived in his Lacy Lakeview apartment.
Rodriguez will serve his sentence day for day. People convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child are not eligible for parole. Rodriguez rejected a 35-year plea offer from the state before trial.
In punishment evidence Wednesday, prosecutors Hilary LaBorde and Sydney Tuggle showed Rodriguez has two felony convictions for DWI and felony convictions for assault-family violence, burglary of a building and criminal mischief. He also has three misdemeanor DWI convictions and a misdemeanor conviction for criminal mischief.
In other testimony, a woman said Rodriguez held her against her will at his home in 1989 while torturing and sexually assaulting her. She later recanted her allegations because she said she loved him, and Rodriguez was never charged.
However, the woman said Wednesday that the allegations are true and that she barely escaped with her life. When she broke free, she ran to her car, and Rodriguez chased her outside and leaped on the hood, breaking the windshield, she said.
She said she was saved by a Good Samaritan who came to her aid and drove her to the police station.
Rodriguez's attorneys, Alan Bennett and Jessi Freud, asked the jury for leniency.
"This was a difficult case for everyone involved, and I appreciated that the jury took their time and carefully considered and weighed all the evidence before rendering their verdict," Bennett said after the three-day trial.
The girl testified Tuesday that she lived with Rodriguez in his one-bedroom apartment and slept with him in the only bed. She said he started sexually abusing her when she was 12 and got her drunk by giving her alcohol around Christmas 2014.
The girl, who was born in prison while her mother was serving time for a drug conviction, is now pregnant. She and other witnesses, including counselors and a psychologist, attributed her problems in school, her acting out sexually with boys and running away from home to the abuse she suffered.
Rodriguez took the girl to her mother’s house at Christmas, and she and Rodriguez got into an argument. The girl said she blurted out, “Why don’t you tell my Mom about what you’ve been doing to me and what kind of alcohol you gave me to drink.”
The girl’s mother testified she and her boyfriend at the time talked to the girl and later reported the abuse to authorities.