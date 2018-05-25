A Waco construction worker convicted of sexually abusing two family members for a number of years was sentenced to 105 years in prison Friday.
Jurors in 19th State District Court deliberated about two hours Friday before determining punishment for 40-year-old Clemente Salas Medina, who, barring his conviction being overturned on appeal, likely will die in prison.
The jury convicted Medina on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child and eight counts of indecency with a child by contact. Based on the jury's verdict, Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Medina to 85 years in prison on the first count and 20 years on each of the remaining 10 counts.
Strother ordered Medina to serve count 1 consecutively with count 2, for a total of 105 years. He ordered the remaining counts to be served concurrently. Those convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child are not eligible for parole and must serve their terms day-for-day.
The younger girl, who is now 19, told jurors Medina sexually abused her from age 7 to age 11. She became so agitated during her testimony that she threw up on the witness stand and in the hallway once her time on the stand was over.
The other family member, now 20, testified that Medina abused her from the time she was 8 until she turned 14. The abuse took place at homes in Bellmead and Waco, she said.
Both girls recanted their accusations at one point.
In punishment-phase testimony, prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and David Shaw called two more of Medina's family members, who testified that he also sexually abused them.
Medina's attorney, Stan Schwieger, said Medina will appeal his convictions.
"As far as the trial, it was probably one of the toughest ones I have ever had because we had two recantations from the complaining witnesses who signed documents that said he didn't do it," Schwieger said. "And then they said he did. That is a jury call in this matter. They decided that the recantations were not accurate and sentenced him according to the law. I do think it is also important to note that one of the complaining witnesses visited him in jail four times and had 20 minutes of interaction with him that certainly was contrary to their testimony in court."