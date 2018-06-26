A Waco man who sexually assaulted a 7-year-old family member in 2014 and showed her pornographic movies was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison.
Roman Daniel Gatica, 36, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact. The plea agreement also calls for Gatica to be sentenced to a concurrent 20-year term on the second count.
"After reviewing all the evidence in the case, Mr. Gatica decided to plead guilty, and he is hopeful that he and his family can reunite in the future," Gatica's attorney, Calvin McLean, said.
As part of the plea bargain, prosecutors waived an enhancement paragraph based on Gatica's 2009 conviction for sexual assault. The enhancement would have bumped the minimum sentence from five to 15 years in prison.
According to records filed in the case, police launched an investigation after the victim "was acting out sexually with another child."
The girl told investigators Gatica showed her pornography and sexually assaulted her in May 2014, according to court records.
"Victim reported defendant did other things to her which she discussed," an arrest warrant affidavit filed in May 2015 states. "Defendant was interviewed; he asked why victim made outcry now and not back then. Defendant admitted to having pornography in his possession. Defendant indicated drug use while victim was in his custody."
Gatica must serve at least 17½ years before becoming eligible for parole.