A Waco man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after pleading guilty to a pair of armed robberies and a carjacking of a woman and her teenage son in 2016.
Jesse Renee Felan Jr., 31, was set to go to trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court before he accepted a plea deal from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office for multiple robberies in 2016. He also accepted for responsibility for three other robberies that he was not formally charged with.
Judge Matt Johnson sentenced Felan to five concurrent life prison terms after accepting a plea bargain. He must serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole.
Felan was indicted in September 2016 to aggravated robbery charges in connection to the April 12, 2016 robbery of the Metro PCS store at 1300 W. Waco Drive, the July 21, 2016, robbery of the Chesalon convenience store at 3401 N. 19th St. and the July 27, 2016, carjacking of a Waco woman and her 14-year-old son.
Prosecutors said Felan and Nicolas Xavier Hernandez robbed the convenience store at 3401 N. 19th St., in July 2016. The pair were arrested later that month after they stole two cars at gunpoint and ran from police, running at least 11 stop signs as they fled.
Hernandez pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery.
Felan also pleaded guilty to the Metro PCS robbery in April 2016, where police said Felan was one of two masked men who entered the store about 3 p.m. One of the suspects stuck a gun in the clerk’s face, cocked it and then took an undisclosed amount of cash and four cellphones.