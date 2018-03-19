A Waco man whose blood-alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit after his involvement in a fatal traffic crash in 2015 pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter Monday.
Aydan Matthew McKenna, 26, elected to have a jury in Waco’s 54th State District Court assess his punishment. He is seeking probation, but also faces possible prison time of from two to 20 years.
Prosecutors Amanda Dillon and Amanda Smith and defense attorneys Seth Sutton and Jason Milam selected a jury on Monday to hear the punishment-phase evidence. Testimony was postponed until Wednesday morning because the investigating officer is not available until then.
McKenna, who remains free on bond, was hospitalized for several weeks after the Sept. 14, 2015, crash in which his passenger, 31-year-old Jason Carl Sorley, of Clifton, was killed.
Waco police said after the incident that alcohol and excessive speed contributed to the crash, which happened about midnight at Wortham Bend Road and China Spring Highway.
Sutton declined comment Monday after the jury was selected.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, McKenna’s blood-alcohol content was 0.151 percent after the incident, almost double the legal limit of 0.08.
Waco police officer John Clark wrote in the affidavit that McKenna told him at the hospital emergency room that he had four or five glasses of wine and consumed his last drink about 90 minutes before the crash.
Records show McKenna was driving a 2013 Scion west on Wortham Bend Road. A witness to the wreck reported he saw the car traveling at a high rate of speed, records show.
Clark determined McKenna failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection, skidding sideways then going airborne, rolling and flipping until the car ended up in a parking lot.
McKenna was wearing a seat belt, but Sorley was not and was ejected. He died later at a hospital.