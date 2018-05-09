A Waco man was indicted Wednesday on charges he held a woman as a sex slave.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Eddie Leon Williams, 37, on four counts of trafficking of persons, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies became aware of a woman offering sex acts for a fee in February, according to records filed in the case. They suspected the woman was a victim of human trafficking after she gave an address where sex acts were performed, records state.
Williams drove the woman to the address and she was seen talking to Williams there, deputies reported. Undercover deputies waited until Williams left and approached her.
“The victim was detained and was taken to the sheriff’s office. Once there, she confirmed Williams is her trafficker,” according to arrest records. “She expressed a large amount of concern for her safety, indicating that he (Williams) physically assaults her for not making enough money which he takes from her after each date.”
She said Williams broke another woman’s jaw in January, the reports state.