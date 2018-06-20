A McLennan County grand jury Wednesday indicted a Waco man on a murder charge after DNA evidence reportedly linked him to the 2016 death of his ex-girlfriend.
The defendant, Marcus Dwain Scott, 39, was arrested in April in the death of Unekeyia "Nikki" Shanta Walker, of Waco.
Walker, 29, was found dead in a car outside her house at 1917 N. 15th St. in February 2016. An autopsy showed she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.
DNA results returned in March determined material found on the console of Walker's car matched Walker's DNA, according to records filed in the case.
Police identified Scott as a potential suspect after a family member told them that he and Walker recently broke up because he reportedly physically abused her, according to an arrest affidavit.
Scott's attorney, Chris Bullajian, did not immediately return a phone call Wednesday.
The grand jury indicted Scott as a habitual offender because of felony convictions in 2005 for engaging in organized criminal activity and in 1998 for aggravated assault. A habitual offender designation bumps the minimum sentence from five years to 25.
Two days before her body was found, Walker came home to find Scott sitting on her front porch, records state. She called a relative to drive Scott back to his house on Maple Avenue. After Scott was home, he made harassing statements and sent text messages to Walker, who decided to spend the night with a family member, according to the affidavit.
Walker left the relative's home to pick up her children the morning of Feb. 3, 2016, and the family never saw her alive again, according to the affidavit. She did not show up for work that evening, the report states.
A relative found Walker unresponsive in her black SUV, which was parked outside her house on North 15th Street. The left leg of her jeans was ripped off and officers noted she was "stuffed in the driver's seat" in an "unnatural" position, the affidavit says.
Scott provided a DNA sample to investigators when detectives noticed a cut on one of his fingers, according to the affidavit.
"During the interview, Mr. Scott made several statements that were inconsistent with the investigation," the affidavit states. "I confronted Mr. Scott about this inconsistency and asked him if he would submit to a polygraph. Hesitantly, he agreed to the polygraph test."
Scott took a polygraph test and told authorities he fought with Walker twice, the affidavit states. He said that in January 2016, he "play" fought with her, but he said he was defending himself because Walker was bigger than him.
Scott remains jailed under $250,000 bond.