A former Waco restaurant worker who forced a teenage boy to perform sex acts on him in August 2016 was convicted Thursday on two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Manuel Delatorre Perez, 45, had been indicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. However, jurors in 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before convicting him on the lesser charges.
The boy, now 18, testified that Perez forced him to perform sex acts on him at gunpoint at Perez's home in the 3400 block of Ethel Avenue. Jack Hurley, Perez's attorney, argued there is no evidence to prove Perez used a gun and reminded jurors the boy returned to Perez's home several times after the initial incident.
The weapon allegation bumped the charge to an aggravated offense and increased the potential punishment to life in prison. Perez faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the two lesser counts. He is also being held on an immigration detainer and has been jailed since November 2016, more than 500 days.
Prosecutors Gabrielle Massey and Sydney Tuggle and Hurley will give closing statements in the trial's punishment phase Friday morning.
The boy testified he was looking for work and went into Trujillo's Mexican Restaurant, 2612 LaSalle Ave., where Perez was working. He said Perez offered to take him to his home and help him fill out an application, but Perez first bought him something to eat.
The boy said when they got to Perez's home, he pulled out a small pistol, stuck it in his side and forced him to perform a sex act on him. Later, Perez performed a sex act on him in Perez's bedroom, the boy testified.
The boy said he returned to Perez's house several times after that, but only because Perez threatened to tell his family and friends about what happened if he did not continue to perform sex acts on him.
In punishment testimony, the jury learned Perez was placed on misdemeanor probation in August 2016 after he was arrested for prostitution in a sting conducted by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.
Perez answered an ad on Craigslist placed by deputies, thinking he was going to have sex with a 19-year-old boy in exchange for a fee.
In other testimony, a 16-year-old boy testified that he met Perez through an online service called Grinder when the boy was 12. He told jurors Perez would pay him $40 or $50 to have sex with him and they met four or five times.
The primary victim in the case also testified that three teenage boys who called themselves Perez's nephews beat him up in November 2016 for reporting their uncle's actions to police.