A Waco man charged with threatening the lives of two McLennan County sheriff’s deputies and a constable during a shootout in 2013 is set to stand trial Tuesday.
Mike Joseph Alvarado, 30, who has been jailed 4½ years, will stand trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on three enhanced counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.
Alvarado’s case has been pending among the longest of any in Judge Ralph Strother’s court, perhaps prompting the judge to reject a motion Friday from Alvarado’s attorney, Nora Farah, to postpone the trial again.
Alvarado is charged with endangering the lives of Johnny Spillman, Morris “Bubba” Colyer and Constable Walt Strickland during an exchange of gunfire at a storage facility near Baylor University on Dec. 18, 2013.
Spillman was shot in the left thigh, hit in the chest with shrapnel and injured his shoulder when he fell. He and Colyer have since retired from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office after three-decade careers.
At Friday’s hearing, Farah, who started representing Alvarado about 18 months ago after Alvardo’s original attorney withdrew, accused state prosecutors of violating laws regarding disclosure of evidence. She said 60 shell casings from the incident that were taken to a crime lab in January 2014 have not been tested. She said the evidence could be critical to Alvarado’s defense and urged Strother to grant another continuance in the case.
“There is a tremendous amount of information that has not been turned over or that they haven’t even bothered to do analysis on,” Farah said. “There is no excuse for the state not to have completed the ballistics testing. It is a matter of priority.”
The judge denied the motion, telling Farah she should not have waited until three days before trial to inform the court she was having discovery problems.
Prosecutor Barbara De Pena, who attended the hearing, declined comment Friday.
The case already has had been postponed numerous times, including a delay when Farah replaced attorney David Bass as Alvarado’s attorney, court officials said.
A McLennan County grand jury cleared seven county law enforcement officers of wrongdoing in the incident, including Strickland, Colyer, Spillman, former sheriff’s Capt. Steve Smith and deputies Hunter Herring, Jeff Aguirre and Jud Tippie.
The incident started after officers received a report that a 23-year-old woman had been taken against her will while trying to get into a friend’s car on the way to a doctor’s appointment, according to records filed in the case.
Alvarado reportedly went to the friend’s home and started fighting with the woman, pulled her into a black pickup truck and drove away.
The woman, a distant relative of Sheriff Parnell McNamara, told authorities she was not kidnapped and would not cooperate in the investigation, authorities have said. As a result, Alvarado was not charged with aggravated kidnapping.
Deputies found Alvarado’s truck at Bear Storage, 1215 Baylor Ave., scaled a locked fence and confronted Alvarado with the woman still in the truck, according to records. Alvarado reportedly drove his truck at Colyer, prompting the other officers to fire at the vehicle, records indicate.
Alvarado was wounded and hospitalized before he was taken to jail.
Count 1 in the indictment alleges Alvarado threatened Colyer with imminent bodily injury by driving a truck at him and pointing a firearm in his direction.
Count 2 alleges Alvarado shot Spillman, while paragraph 2 says he threatened Spillman with imminent bodily injury by shooting a firearm at him.
Count 3 alleges Alvarado threatened Strickland by driving a truck at him or by pointing a firearm at him.
The Texas Rangers have declined to release to the public their report that might show whether the bullet in Spillman’s leg came from Alvarado’s gun.
Spillman, responding to the possibility he might have been struck by friendly fire, has said the bullet pulled from his thigh was different from the type of .40-caliber ammunition the officers were firing that day. Although he said at the time he had not seen ballistics reports, Spillman said he is convinced he was shot by Alvarado.
In September 2014, Spillman was among three dozen police officers, firefighters and first responders killed or severely injured in the line of duty honored by then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry with the Star of Texas award.
The charges against Alvarado are enhanced because he has a 2007 felony conviction for burglary of a habitation. Court records show Alvarado was handled four times as a juvenile for criminal mischief, theft, burglary of a motor vehicle and assault.
He also has misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana, failure to ID, burglary of a motor vehicle, assault-family violence and four pending felony cases, including two charges of assault-family violence, trying to take a weapon from an officer and evading arrest, records show.
If convicted, Alvarado faces from 15 to 99 years or up to life in prison.