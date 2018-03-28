A twice-convicted robber was indicted Wednesday in the armed robberies of three Waco convenience stores in December and January.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Gregory Dwayne Clark, 46, in the robberies, charging him as a habitual offender because of his criminal past.
Clark was indicted in the Dec. 22 robbery at an Alon store at 300 LaSalle Ave. Police say two men, including one with an AK-47, robbed the store of cash and cigarettes. The men demanded that the clerk open the cash register and then lie on the floor, according to records filed in the case. The second man remains at large.
Clark also was indicted in the Jan. 5 robbery at the N&S Grocery at 801 N. 25th St. and the Jan. 6 robbery at the Convenience Food Mart, 600 S. 11th St. Police say a man matching Clark's description robbed the stores at gunpoint.
A family member reported to police that she was concerned about Clark's behavior. An investigator asked her to view pictures from the robberies, and the family member identified the suspect as Clark, according to court records.
Clark denied robbing the stores, telling police "he does not remember that and stated that he had been smoking a lot of stuff," referring to crack cocaine, records indicate.
Clark, who also has a pending misdemeanor assault family-violence charge, remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $152,000.
Prosecutors indicted Clark as a habitual criminal because of robbery convictions in 1996 and 2002. He also has misdemeanor convictions for DWI, failure to identify, unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest.