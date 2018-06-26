Testimony is set to start Wednesday morning in the trial of a Waco man charged with shooting at deputies and a constable and trying to run a deputy over in 2013.
Mike Joseph Alvarado, 30, who has been jailed 4½ years, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.
Prosecutors Christi Hunting Horse and Barbara De Pena and defense attorneys Nora Farah, Dan Stokes and Benjamin Wetmore spent most of Tuesday selecting a jury of six men and six women to hear the case.
Alvarado is charged with shooting Johnny Spillman and trying to run over Morris “Bubba” Colyer, both former sheriff’s deputies, and shooting at Constable Walt Strickland during an exchange of gunfire at a storage facility near Baylor University on Dec. 18, 2013.
Spillman was shot in the left thigh and was struck in the chest with shrapnel. He also injured his shoulder when he fell and underwent multiple surgeries for his injuries.
“This was a day that law enforcement in this community will never forget,” De Pena told the jury in opening statements Tuesday afternoon. “That is because that defendant tried to take their lives. It was the day that Johnny Spillman was shot.”
Forced into pickup
Deputies and other officers responded to a report that Alvarado forced a woman against her will into his black pickup and drove away. Authorities found the truck at Bear Storage, 1215 Baylor Ave. They climbed a fence because the gate was locked and confronted Alvarado with the woman still in the truck, De Pena said.
Alvarado pointed a pistol at approaching officers, and a struggle ensued inside the truck. Two shots were fired inside the truck, De Pena said.
Colyer walked down the drive toward the truck, she said. The truck began to roll toward him and then accelerated rapidly. Colyer could not shoot at Alvarado because the woman was in front of him, she said. Colyer tried to shoot the tires and the engine block, but the truck kept going, forcing Colyer to jump out of the way, she said.
The truck rammed a gate near where Strickland was standing, and Alvarado fired from the driver’s window at Strickland before firing at Spillman through the passenger’s window, De Pena told jurors.
Spillman went down after being shot in the leg, and another officer pulled him to safety, she said.
Alvarado was wounded in the incident and spent time in the hospital.
‘56 seconds’
“We anticipate the defense is going to try to make this a very complicated case, and I can assure you that it is not,” De Pena said. “This case comes down to approximately 56 seconds. Fifty-six seconds where law enforcement risked their lives to save someone they believed to be a hostage. Fifty-six seconds where the defendant was trying to kill them and he didn’t care what happened to the female inside the vehicle with him. Fifty-six seconds were law enforcement was in a fight for her life and theirs.”
Stokes encouraged the jury to keep an open mind and to take extensive notes during the trial because at the end, he said they will review the notes and realize the state did not prove its case.
“I’m telling you right now, they are not going to get there,” Stokes said.
The woman told authorities she was not kidnapped and would not cooperate in the investigation, authorities have said.